Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst on answering Nebraska's scores: “I think it’s huge. Football is a game of momentum, and anytime that you can answer a score, there’s a feeling to it. You love to match a touchdown with a touchdown, a couple times it was a field goal. Regardless, if you can answer a score with a score I think that’s a sign of a good offense and today we were able to do it.”
Chryst on facing Nebraska's spread offense: “Each spread team is different. … The struggle always when facing a spread team, it says it, they spread you out. If you don’t win those one-on-ones, can’t get those extra hats to the ball, you’re susceptible, there’s no doubt."
Wisconsin senior linebacker Zach Baun on stopping Nebraska's fourth-down conversion attempts: "It's a bend-but-don't-break defense. They wanted to turn it into a track meet and they did a good job of that, but then we just controlled the situations we could control getting those fourth-down stops."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska held Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor in check early. The Cornhuskers offense at times moved so quickly down the field to score it appeared UW was fielding a unit full of reserves. UW three times had to settle for field goals when it appeared close to punching the ball into the end zone. Yet when the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the Badgers had escaped with a critical 37-21 victory in front of a crowd of 88,842. Taylor rushed 25 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead UW’s offense. That pushed his all-time total to 5,634 yards to surpass Herschel Walker’s record for most yards by a player through his junior season (5,596).
— Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Andrew Contrucci (@AndrewContrucci): Nebraska band playing the Wisconsin fight song out of respect is one of the most sickening things I’ve seen in 24 years