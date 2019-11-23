{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23

Few fans remain in the stands as Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson (17) waits for the snap in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

 MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Michael Locksley: "I am disappointed in our performance today especially for those 16 seniors that we honored before the game. I thought from top to bottom we need to be better. I expected us to be. I have high expectations for this team and I'm not going to lower my expectations."

Locksley: "I think we had 18 plays (in the first half) so it's hard to get in a rhythm on offense when you don't have the ball or when you're turning it over. I thought our defense played well enough, early in the game, but the other two phases weren’t very good."

DB Marcus Lewis: "I just give (Nebraska) credit, they came out ready to play, and obviously we didn’t. We just have some things we gotta clean up, but the positive thing is we got one more game left, we’re going to try to go up to Michigan State and get the win.”

WR Brian Cobbs on offensive rhythm: "Sometimes you just have those days. I don’t think it’s anything with the quarterbacks switching — all the quarterbacks prepare to come in and make plays — and I feel like we all have a good connection. So as far as the switching out goes, no big deal with that."

Scanning the wires

What other media outlets are saying:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Terrapins and their coach, Michael Locksley, have preached progress all season, hoping even small improvements will serve as a foundation for the future. With a bowl game out of reach, the players headed into Saturday’s home finale against Nebraska clinging to the idea that the desire to honor the team’s seniors would carry them through 60 minutes of inspired play. Instead, the matchup against the struggling Cornhuskers created a new low, this time the size of a crater. Locksley’s squad has crawled through the 2019 campaign all the way to this, an embarrassing 54-7 loss on senior day. All but a few dozen students had departed by the time the teams returned from halftime; Maryland had given them little reason to stay. Early and with gusto, Nebraska established itself as the superior team while Maryland accumulated a laundry list of errors: four lost fumbles, three failed fourth-down attempts, six sacks allowed and no trips to the red zone.

Emily Giambalvo, Washington Post

They Tweeted it 

What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:

Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Seeing the #husker coaches and players smile after the game made my day and trip to Maryland well worth it. Now lets beat Iowa and extend this season! @MartinezTheQB congrats for #passing right by me, nice job!

Samuel Hahn (@daHAHNi): All the things that usually happen against us are happening for us. This is enjoyable. #Huskers

Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR): This is perfect. Let the second group get some really good time against a BIG10 opponent. Little glimps into the future of Big Red

Chris Hubbs (@cjhubbs): Good looking win for the #Huskers today, which means that next week’s rivalry game against Iowa will be for the chance to be bowl eligible. Gonna be a doozy.

Jason O. (@BigRedHabs): It’s nice to get this kind of win. Kids needed it. Needed to see the plan work. They’ve made a few bad teams look good. Good to see them lay the smackdown on a bad team for once. #Huskers

 

