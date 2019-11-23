Behind enemy lines What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Michael Locksley: "I am disappointed in our performance today especially for those 16 seniors that we honored before the game. I thought from top to bottom we need to be better. I expected us to be. I have high expectations for this team and I'm not going to lower my expectations." Locksley: "I think we had 18 plays (in the first half) so it's hard to get in a rhythm on offense when you don't have the ball or when you're turning it over. I thought our defense played well enough, early in the game, but the other two phases weren’t very good." DB Marcus Lewis: "I just give (Nebraska) credit, they came out ready to play, and obviously we didn’t. We just have some things we gotta clean up, but the positive thing is we got one more game left, we’re going to try to go up to Michigan State and get the win.” WR Brian Cobbs on offensive rhythm: "Sometimes you just have those days. I don’t think it’s anything with the quarterbacks switching — all the quarterbacks prepare to come in and make plays — and I feel like we all have a good connection. So as far as the switching out goes, no big deal with that." Scanning the wires What other media outlets are saying:
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Terrapins and their coach, Michael Locksley, have preached progress all season, hoping even small improvements will serve as a foundation for the future. With a bowl game out of reach, the players headed into Saturday’s home finale against Nebraska clinging to the idea that the desire to honor the team’s seniors would carry them through 60 minutes of inspired play. Instead, the matchup against the struggling Cornhuskers created a new low, this time the size of a crater. Locksley’s squad has crawled through the 2019 campaign all the way to this, an embarrassing 54-7 loss on senior day. All but a few dozen students had departed by the time the teams returned from halftime; Maryland had given them little reason to stay. Early and with gusto, Nebraska established itself as the superior team while Maryland accumulated a laundry list of errors: four lost fumbles, three failed fourth-down attempts, six sacks allowed and no trips to the red zone.
Emily Giambalvo, Washington Post They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter: Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Seeing the #husker coaches and players smile after the game made my day and trip to Maryland well worth it. Now lets beat Iowa and extend this season! @MartinezTheQB congrats for #passing right by me, nice job! Samuel Hahn (@daHAHNi): All the things that usually happen against us are happening for us. This is enjoyable. #Huskers Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR): This is perfect. Let the second group get some really good time against a BIG10 opponent. Little glimps into the future of Big Red Chris Hubbs (@cjhubbs): Good looking win for the #Huskers today, which means that next week’s rivalry game against Iowa will be for the chance to be bowl eligible. Gonna be a doozy. Jason O. (@BigRedHabs): It’s nice to get this kind of win. Kids needed it. Needed to see the plan work. They’ve made a few bad teams look good. Good to see them lay the smackdown on a bad team for once. #Huskers
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Maryland running back Javone Leake (20) leaves Nebraska defenders in his wake as he scores Maryland's only touchdown late in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches from the sideline late in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Few fans remain in the stands as Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson (17) waits for the snap in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) looks to run with Husker tight end Austin Allen blocking in the third quarter against Maryland on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has the ball stripped by Maryland's Antoine Brooks Jr. during a run in the second quarter on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has plenty of time behind the Husker offensive line before throwing a touchdown pass to JD Spielman in the second quarter against the Terrapins on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) looks to cut past Maryland's Nick Cross (3) as Husker lineman Brenden Jaimes follows on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) breaks through against the Terrapins as Husker lineman Brenden Jaimes (76) blocks during the first half Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Husker linebacker Collin Miller (31) holds the football after recovering a fumble while celebrating with his teammates on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) tries to stiff-arm Maryland defender Ayinde Eley during the first quarter on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke raises his arm with the football in jubilation with teammates (left to right) Lamar Jackson, Alex Davis and Collin Miller, after recovering a fumble against the Terrapins during first half action Saturday at Maryland Stadium.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (center) raises his arm in jubilation with teammates after recovering a fumble against Maryland on Saturday.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on during the second half against Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) speaks with cornerback Lamar Jackson on the sideline during the second half against Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) celebrates during the final seconds of the victory against Maryland on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Husker head coach Scott Frost cheers his players on during warmups before the game against the Terrapins, which Nebraska won 54-7 on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
JD Spielman's Nebraska teammates lift him off the ground after he scored late in the second quarter on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey eludes tacklers as he runs for a big gain in the third quarter of Saturday's a 54-7 win over Maryland at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs for a big gain in the third quarter against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska players (from left) Cam Taylor-Britt, Quinton Newsome, Lamar Jackson, Jeremiah Stovall and Dedrick Mills celebrate after defeating Maryland 54-7 Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble from Maryland running back Javon Leake (20) during a kick-return in the first half Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs during the first half against Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson (17) throws a pass during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Maryland defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) during the first half Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley shake hands prior to Saturday's game in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley looks on prior to Saturday's game against Nebraska at College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble from Maryland running back Javon Leake (20) during the first half Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) runs in front of Maryland linebacker Ayinde Eley (16) during the first half Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs against Maryland defenders during the first half Saturday in College Park, Md.
WILL NEWTON, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry (left) breaks up a pass intended for Maryland tight end Tyler Babrey during the first quarter on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez leaps to make a touchdown pass to JD Spielman against Maryland late in the second quarter on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass under pressure from the Maryland defense during first quarter Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to pass before running against Maryland during the first quarter Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson splits Maryland defenders Isaiah Davis (left) and Keandre Jones during the first quarter Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) leaps over Maryland Terrapins defender Antone Brook Jr. to score in the first quarter Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska players warm up on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Maryland staff members set up the field for the Big Ten game against the Nebraska on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska fans greet players as they exit the team bus before the game against Maryland on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Transplanted Nebraska fans gather to tailgate before the game against the Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Md. Ron White (center), formerly of Sargent and now living in New Hampshire, sports a jacket listing the Huskers' national championships. He's joined by former Scottsbluff residents (left to right) Shawn Jackson, Jim Newton, Maggie Jackson and Kim Freouf.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up on the field before Saturday's game against the Terrapins at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Tailgating Nebraska fans are dressed for what is expected to be a cold, blustery and rainy game against the Terrapins on Saturday in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska fans greet players as they exit the team bus Saturday before the game against the Terrapins at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost waves as he exits the team bus on arrival for Saturday's game against the Terrapins at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star