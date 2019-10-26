Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
WR Whop Philyor on the road win: “Mentally, it shows that we can beat anyone right now. We’re doing exactly what we need to be doing. I’m so proud of my team right now. I’m so happy. All wins are big, but this is probably the biggest one because this is a big stadium. Everyone is against us here. This is big because it got us to be bowl eligible.”
Coach Tom Allen on playing Nebraska: “Some things were said before about Indiana, and us playing Nebraska. You look at the history and it is just not the same. They are just not the same. Our guys took that personal.”
QB Peyton Ramsey on NU's "D”: “They didn’t do a whole lot different (than in film), and that’s a credit to our coaches for preparing us. They mixed some up here and there with a blitz. For the most part, we didn’t see anything too different, so we just rolled with the game plan and in the end, it worked out for us.”
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
Saturday’s 38-31 win at Nebraska sealed bowl eligibility for the Hoosiers in October for the first time since 1993. … For athletic director Fred Glass, it was an undeniably validating moment, one Glass told IndyStar he wants to be “another brick in the wall” for his football program. “I’m very, very happy for our kids and very, very happy for our fans, because like Tom said tonight, we’re sick of talking about how close we’ve been, one to a signature win and two to qualify for a bowl,” Glass said, speaking shortly before flying back to Bloomington with IU’s traveling party. “To hit both of those things today at Nebraska was particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska’s staff had no respect for our program.” Glass declined to elaborate on the implicated lack of respect, beyond saying, “They know, and I know, and our team knew, and I’ll just leave it at that.”
You have free articles remaining.
— Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Troy Bennett (@TJames007NE): QB1 is on the sidelines coaching, QB2 has a catch, 2 rushing TD, and a tackle. WR1 has a catch and a pass completion. QB3 has a TD pass. There are no positions at Nebraska. We recruit athletes period hahahahah #Huskers #GBR
Matt Svoboda (@Matt_Svoboda): I can't wait to see what my Huskers look like in two years... 4 of our best 5 players are freshman-sophomore. And we finally have elite OL talent on the way. #Huskers #Patience
TDale (@HuskerInSota): Props to Indiana for calling a timeout and not faking an injury. #Huskers
Ben Grossnicklaus (@BGrossnicklaus): @coach_frost postgame presser sounds like an @ATT commercial. Just OK is not OK. #Huskers
Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie): I'm trying to be positive but this is getting ridiculous.