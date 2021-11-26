Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Kirk Ferentz, on his team: “We’re not the prettiest car in the lot, but we get from Point A to Point B pretty well.”
Ferentz, on if he's cheering for Minnesota to beat Wisconsin: "I didn't say that. I'll be hoping for the right outcome."
C Tyler Linderbaum: “We find a way to win. That’s been the story of the season.”
Linderbaum on the Hawkeye defense: "A lot of times you see teams just break in the fourth quarter and I think our defense played lights out in the fourth quarter and gave us some stops and gave us the ball back in good field position."
QB Spencer Petras: “Obviously difficult from being injured and now being back and not playing. It is a challenge, but it is just a little adversity."
Ferentz, on switching to Petras: "They were converting their drives into touchdowns. We had three field goals. When that is going on, you start thinking maybe this is not our day, but fortunately our guys found a way to get it done.”
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
The path to 10 wins was about as adventurous and improbable as this Iowa football season.
The Hawkeyes chipped away at a late 15-point deficit with scores on special teams, defense and (finally) offense to pull out a 28-21 victory at Nebraska.
If you’re a Cornhuskers fan, you’ve seen this before — your team finding a way to melt down in the most tough-to-swallow ways.
If you’re a Hawkeyes fan, you’ve felt this before, too — your team figuring out a way to the win in the most random and unconventional way.
It’s been a bizarre season, hasn’t it?
And it doesn’t get much more bizarre than a dismal day being awakened by a blocked punt from fifth-year senior Henry Marchese and caught-and-returned for a touchdown by walk-on Kyler Fisher to stun the announced crowd of 86,541 with 14 minutes, 16 seconds remaining to chop Nebraska’s lead to 21-16.
After falling behind 21-9, Iowa scored in five consecutive ways — a Caleb Shudak field goal, the blocked-punt touchdown, a sack in the end zone by Lukas Van Ness (a two-point defensive play set up by Tory Taylor’s beautiful punt), a fourth Shudak field goal and a 76-yard touchdown drive finished by Spencer Petras’ quarterback sneak with 2:58 to go.
And now the Hawkeyes have done their work to give themselves a shot at the Big Ten West Division title. With a Minnesota home win against Wisconsin on Saturday, they would win their first West Division title since 2015.
— Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat): Nebraska took their entire 2021 season and put it into one final game for their fanbase. Like a band playing their hit song for an encore. Truly incredible. Best 3 win team of all time
Dan Lust (@SportsLawLust): Nebraska Football is Torture.
Clay Travis (@ClayTravis): Nebraska fans deserve better. Fantastic crowd for a 3-8 team that completely collapsed in the final twenty minutes vs Iowa.
Huskers Talk | Nebraska Sports (@TalkHuskers): Sucks for Scott Frost & Co! Hire some superstars and use the heck out of the transfer portal #Huskers
Big Husk (@ExtraLargeHusk): You get outscored 19-0 in the 4th to a Spencer Petras and Brian Ferentz led offense you deserve to lose
Lars Anderson (@LarsAnderson71): I’m so tired of this obvious observation: @HuskerFBNation finding new and creative ways to lose a game that NU should have put away an hour ago.