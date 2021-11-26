Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Kirk Ferentz, on his team: “We’re not the prettiest car in the lot, but we get from Point A to Point B pretty well.”

Ferentz, on if he's cheering for Minnesota to beat Wisconsin: "I didn't say that. I'll be hoping for the right outcome."

C Tyler Linderbaum: “We find a way to win. That’s been the story of the season.”

Linderbaum on the Hawkeye defense: "A lot of times you see teams just break in the fourth quarter and I think our defense played lights out in the fourth quarter and gave us some stops and gave us the ball back in good field position."

QB Spencer Petras: “Obviously difficult from being injured and now being back and not playing. It is a challenge, but it is just a little adversity."