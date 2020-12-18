Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Rutgers on Friday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Greg Schiano: “(The defense) certainly tried. I think about this week coming off that Maryland game, as beat up as we were. They really, really tried, and for a while they were able to hang there, and then a lot of guys started going down and we started using different combinations. We just couldn’t coach well enough, and play well enough tonight. I’m really, really proud of them. We’re one of two teams in our league that played every game.”

Schiano on QB Noah Vedral: “Noah really tried (to play), but it wasn’t very close. He had some machine on him, one of those machines that the trainers and doctors do. … He obviously wanted to play desperately but his body just wouldn’t cooperate.”

Schiano on Rutgers' 98-yard kickoff return for a TD: “There was enough chances for us to cash in during this game, we just couldn’t do it. That is also part of building up this program. You can’t put a value on these games we got to play. We played nine football games this year when we didn’t think we were going to play any.”