Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Rutgers on Friday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Greg Schiano: “(The defense) certainly tried. I think about this week coming off that Maryland game, as beat up as we were. They really, really tried, and for a while they were able to hang there, and then a lot of guys started going down and we started using different combinations. We just couldn’t coach well enough, and play well enough tonight. I’m really, really proud of them. We’re one of two teams in our league that played every game.”
Schiano on QB Noah Vedral: “Noah really tried (to play), but it wasn’t very close. He had some machine on him, one of those machines that the trainers and doctors do. … He obviously wanted to play desperately but his body just wouldn’t cooperate.”
Schiano on Rutgers' 98-yard kickoff return for a TD: “There was enough chances for us to cash in during this game, we just couldn’t do it. That is also part of building up this program. You can’t put a value on these games we got to play. We played nine football games this year when we didn’t think we were going to play any.”
Schiano on a challenging week with final exams, injuries, and a Friday game: “I do bed check every night before the game, and we had 74 guys at the hotel and probably (25%) of them were working on finals when I went to put them to bed at 11 p.m., and had papers that were due at midnight. And that’s part of being a college football player.”
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
Maybe it’s as simple as Rutgers, which tied a program record with three Big Ten wins this season, running out of gas in its ninth straight conference game. That’s the easy takeaway, of course.
But it was hard to watch this game unfold against a 2-5 Nebraska team and not wonder about the future. Not only did Nebraska rush 58 times for 365 yards, but Martinez completed 24 of 28 passes for another 255 yards. If not for four Nebraska turnovers and an Aron Cruickshank kickoff return for a touchdown, this likely would have been a blowout.
Instead, it’s just a reminder: Most of the Big Ten is still bigger and stronger than Rutgers. Even in a down year. Even with a bad Nebraska team.
Really, this was inevitable for a defense with little depth that gradually had been wearing down week after week. First, defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour was out from the start after getting hurt in last week’s win over Maryland. Then linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi had to leave this game after suffering an injury in the second half.
— Steve Politi, NJ.com
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Congrats #Huskers all wins are big!
Jordan Moody (@mood4nu): Garrett (Nelson) is the man, true football dude & brings love & passion for the game & the #Huskers to the locker room.
Chris Kliment (Spesholl_K): Man I hope (Dedrick) Mills comes back for his freebie year. Young man is a #Huskers running back if there's ever been one.
Tania in IA (@MooreMath13): It's been a while since the #Huskers had a winning record against the B1G East. Feels pretty good.
Mike (@mikem71): I’ve been hard on Coach Frost. Bashed the hell out of him. But the man keeps going. #huskers need a break. A bowl game would be great, but if this is it, we win. Give these coaches and players some time off. Let’s reset and start winning. #GBR #weallsticktogether
Callum Grevas (@CallumGrevas): The best thing my dad ever did for me was make me a Nebraska Cornhusker fan. I don’t care if this team wins 0 games or every game. I will always ride or die for my Huskers
