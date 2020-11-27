Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
QB Spencer Petras: "We spoke at halftime and the only thing holding us back was ourselves. We need to come out there with a big drive. We knew we needed to get down there, get some points, and we executed well."
Coach Kirk Ferentz: "This is three straight years now where's it really gone down to the last play, last minute and both teams playing at a high level. Just really proud of our guys; I thought they played resilient. Wasn't 100% perfect, obviously, but that's what you expect in conference play."
RB Tyler Goodson, on rivalry win: "It means a lot. I can tell you it's a great feeling, especially winning, coming back to the locker room. You see a lot of smiles on guys' faces and that's the best feeling about winning these games."
Ferentz, on going for it on fourth-and-2 deep in Husker territory on third-quarter TD drive: "I'm not sure if I was thinking rationally at that point, but we just decided, 'Hey, let's keep pushing it.' We were moving the ball, had a little momentum there."
Ferentz, on NU quarterbacks: "We knew coming into the game regardless of what quarterback was in there, contain, and the quarterback run is a huge part of what they do, and we faced that last week, too. This game, in my opinion, it didn't really matter who was in there. They're both really dangerous, especially in that run part."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Trophy-game wins have gotten Kirk Ferentz a bit squirrely on two of the past three Fridays.
Ferentz couldn’t believe his ears when officials told him during Iowa’s 26-20 win against Nebraska that the Cornhuskers’ snaps were being thrown off by Hawkeye players on the sideline clapping during the game.
“Please,” Ferentz said, in what began a postgame rant from a coach normally known for his reserved comments and opponent praise.
It was two Fridays earlier that Ferentz called back-to-back-to-back timeouts when Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck was leaving his first-team offense on the field in the final moments of a 35-0 game against Iowa's second- and third-teamers. After winning the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy for the sixth straight year, Ferentz added, “Figured we’d take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts here.”
Maybe it’s because both trophy games were on Friday. But the more common theme was that Ferentz was annoyed by what was coming from the opposite sideline. And at age 65, he doesn’t seem to be holding back anymore. The only other topic that gets him this riled up in press conferences is the NCAA’s rules on cut blocking.
To finish the conversation, Ferentz said that if players clapping were really disrupting Nebraska, “maybe they need to change their cadence.”
— Chad Leistikow, Des Moines (Iowa) Register
Notes: Wan'Dale Robinson's best outing of 2020; freshman Delancy in transfer portal; Mills out again
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10): I believe in Coach Frost and this team and my commitment has never wavered. Rome wasn't built in a day but bricks were laid every hour. Bricks are being laid right now #GBR
Thomas Fidone (@ThomasFidone): Man... Nebraska didn't lose to Iowa... we lost to ourselves... to (sic) many mistakes.
Justin Kuhlman (@jkuhly): I won't take anything from Iowa. They do what Iowa teams do. They don't beat themselves. #Huskers on the other hand, give games away. Iowa didn't take that.. Nebraska gave it to them...
Derek Ambrose (@DAmbrose12): Exciting news, Nebraska fans, you might get Penn State in the crossover week and get a 2nd victory, albeit the same team this year. But that's a real win!
Devin Bates (@DevybFO3): Nebraska makes me physically sick.
David Ernesti (@Dernesti): Not a thought that many fans right now, but I really hope, each player on this Nebraska team comes back next week. And they do the work necessary to refine their position and add versatility. Self-pity and complaining are useless.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!