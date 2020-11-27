Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

QB Spencer Petras: "We spoke at halftime and the only thing holding us back was ourselves. We need to come out there with a big drive. We knew we needed to get down there, get some points, and we executed well."

Coach Kirk Ferentz: "This is three straight years now where's it really gone down to the last play, last minute and both teams playing at a high level. Just really proud of our guys; I thought they played resilient. Wasn't 100% perfect, obviously, but that's what you expect in conference play."

RB Tyler Goodson, on rivalry win: "It means a lot. I can tell you it's a great feeling, especially winning, coming back to the locker room. You see a lot of smiles on guys' faces and that's the best feeling about winning these games."

Ferentz, on going for it on fourth-and-2 deep in Husker territory on third-quarter TD drive: "I'm not sure if I was thinking rationally at that point, but we just decided, 'Hey, let's keep pushing it.' We were moving the ball, had a little momentum there."