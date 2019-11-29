Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's game

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Kirk Ferentz: “As I have been saying all month, it is not easy in November. Big Ten football. Conference football. The weather gets a little interesting, so we are really proud of our guys and what they have done over the course of this month going 3-1 and coming off and rebounding off a tough loss at the start of the month."

Ferentz: “Thrilled to get the victory. Keith Duncan, what can I say? Twenty-nine field goals in Big Ten play now and 48, 49 yards (today). One being the longest he has had. That was outstanding. Defense I thought did a great job."

Defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa: “I am pretty tired. It was a long game, but it was a hard-fought game on both sides. It was a fun game to be a part of.”

Scanning the wires

What other media outlets are saying:

