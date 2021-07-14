Solich retires as Ohio's football coach; former Husker head coach cites cardiovascular issue

Frank Solich, who also spent more than 20 years as an assistant and head coach at Nebraska, is retiring after 16 seasons at Ohio University to focus on his health, the school announced via Twitter Wednesday morning.
Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Tim Albin -- formerly an assistant coach at Nebraska under Solich -- will become the new head coach and has agreed to a four-year contract.
"It is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue," said Solich, who transformed a moribund Ohio program into a consistent bowl team. "I've appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it's clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward."
Solich retires with a 173-101 career coaching record, and his 173 wins rank as the fourth most among active NCAA FBS head coaches.
Since joining the Bobcats in 2005, Solich led the program to 12 winning seasons and 11 of their 13 bowl appearances.
Solich was head coach at Nebraska from 1998 to 2003, amassing a 58-19 record and five bowl appearances.
An All-Big Eight fullback and co-captain of Nebraska's 10-1 team in 1965, he was the first Husker to rush for 200 yards in a game. His career as a Husker assistant coach began in 1979. He took over as the program's head coach in 1998 as Tom Osborne's hand-picked successor and ended his tenure with not only the 58-19 record (.753) but also with a Big 12 championship and 12-1 record in 1999 and a national runner-up finish in 2001.
When Solich was fired in 2003, it divided the state. The topic to this day elicits heated conversation. But Solich, a native of Pennsylvania who grew up in Cleveland, never wanted to dwell in the past. He told the Journal Star in 2019 that he feels great about what he's accomplished at Ohio. He led a program that never won a bowl game before his arrival in 2005 to five bowl triumphs, including the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2019. The Bobcats four times captured the East Division of the Mid-American Conference under Solich.
At Nebraska, Solich faced a difficult task replacing Osborne, a bona fide coaching legend who guided Nebraska to national championships in 1994, 1995 and 1997. Solich retained Osborne's staff of assistants, but some of those coaches were in the late stages of their careers. Meanwhile, Husker fans expected the level of success in the program achieved by Osborne to continue.
In short, the situation was in many ways untenable, although Solich never made excuses and never lashed out at media or fans after being fired jettisoned in late 2003.
"You don't have it happen the way it happened for Coach Osborne all the time," Solich said in 2019. "There are a lot of people, that no matter what you get done, want it to be a little better, and I understand that. That's the nature of the business. So, I don't think I was ever truly shocked (when he was fired). I was able to move on very quickly and continue to do what I love."