Solich retires as Ohio's football coach; former Husker head coach cites cardiovascular issue

When Solich was fired in 2003, it divided the state. The topic to this day elicits heated conversation. But Solich, a native of Pennsylvania who grew up in Cleveland, never wanted to dwell in the past. He told the Journal Star in 2019 that he feels great about what he's accomplished at Ohio. He led a program that never won a bowl game before his arrival in 2005 to five bowl triumphs, including the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2019. The Bobcats four times captured the East Division of the Mid-American Conference under Solich.

At Nebraska, Solich faced a difficult task replacing Osborne, a bona fide coaching legend who guided Nebraska to national championships in 1994, 1995 and 1997. Solich retained Osborne's staff of assistants, but some of those coaches were in the late stages of their careers. Meanwhile, Husker fans expected the level of success in the program achieved by Osborne to continue.

In short, the situation was in many ways untenable, although Solich never made excuses and never lashed out at media or fans after being fired jettisoned in late 2003.