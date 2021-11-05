So far, the Huskers have failed to get over 'the hump' and November looks more like a mountain

One of the recurring themes of the 2021 Nebraska football season has been the matchup between the Cornhuskers and “the hump.”
How many times has NU come within just that far of getting over the hump? How close, actually, is NU to cresting the hump and rolling down the other side? Or sliding backward down the hump? When will it happen? Will it happen at all?
Junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt this week, speaking about the Huskers’ defense in particular, said he couldn’t hold his fingers close enough together to display how close his group is.
“It’s a little hump, a little speedbump, maybe. A pebble, maybe,” Taylor-Britt said Monday.
Overall, though, here’s the bigger issue as the Huskers stare down the final three games of this season: They haven’t broken through yet, and the toughest tests are still ahead, beginning with Ohio State on Saturday.
The November hump? It looks more like the Himalayas than a pebble.
It begins with the No. 5 Buckeyes, who are a narrower favorite than in recent years against NU but still come to Memorial Stadium favored by two touchdowns.
“First thing we need to do is prepare well and we’ve done that,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Thursday. “Then we’ve got to go play well. I think we’ve played well, but we’ve been talking for a few weeks now about making the key play when it matters the most and if you’re ever going to win a game like this, you’re going to have to make some key plays.”
After a bye week — NU, by the way, hasn’t won going into or coming out of an off week under Frost — the Huskers close with Wisconsin and Iowa six days apart.
Three teams on the slate in November, no wins on the board against any of them since a 37-34 win at Iowa on Nov. 28, 2014. Since then, OSU, UW and the Hawkeyes are a combined 16-0 against the Huskers. In the Frost era, NU is 0-8 against the trio that now forms the “hump” his team has to figure a way over in the next 21 days.
“It’s got to be about today,” sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “If you get focused on stuff in the long run, it can really mess you up a lot.”
Said junior quarterback and three-time captain Adrian Martinez, “It's just about focus and somewhat pride, and a lot of guys on our team have it. A lot of guys care about this program, care about the individuals across from each other. We're brothers. We're going to continue to fight and that is what it is about. It is not about, he said, she said and who's giving us a chance. None of that stuff matters. It doesn’t. What matters is what we do.
"We know what we are capable of and the execution that it will take on Saturday for us to get the win.”
Ever since the final version of the Huskers’ 2021 schedule came out, November was always going to stand as some form of reckoning. If NU was 7-2 or 6-3, this stretch would have been billed as the true test of whether the program could win the West. Now, it’s a question of how much will the Huskers have left in the tank after a disappointing season to date.
It’s that way because NU didn’t take care of business against everybody else, particularly in the division. Going into November, the only team in the West that the Huskers have won their most recent game against is Northwestern. Against the division, Frost’s record is 6-15. The Huskers have lost two of their past three against Purdue, the past two against Illinois, three straight to Minnesota and haven’t yet beaten two teams remaining on their schedule since he became the head coach.
And those two this year come after the No. 5 team in the country, which has outscored Nebraska 100-24 the past two years after nearly losing at home to the Huskers in 2018.
All of that, of course, doesn’t mean it’s impossible for the Huskers to go on a late-season run. Losing streaks are only losing streaks until they end. But even if the metrics say NU should play OSU closer than years past and that Wisconsin and Iowa represent something akin to toss-ups, recent history is stacked against Nebraska.
“I love it. I’ve always been an underdog, honestly. I love it,” Taylor-Britt said.
