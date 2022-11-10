 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
topical

Slim Pickings: Predicting the Huskers' score, and other Week 11 games

  • 0

Nebraska enters the home stretch of the season — and Amie Just and Luke Mullin have several questions.

Week 11 is here. No one is giving the Huskers a shot at a stunner in Ann Arbor or giving Lane Kiffin's crew a win against Alabama, which has surprisingly stumbled twice lately.

Luke Mullin

(Last week: 4-6; Season record: 72-38)

Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 45-10

LSU at Arkansas: LSU, 35-31

Purdue at Illinois: Illinois, 24-16

Louisville at Clemson: Clemson, 33-24

UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 28-21

Kansas State at Baylor: Baylor, 31-24

TCU at Texas: Texas, 38-34

North Carolina at Wake Forest: W. Forest, 42-35

Wisconsin at Iowa: Wisconsin, 21-13

People are also reading…

Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 42-24

Nate Head

(Last week: 5-5; Season record: 70-40) 

Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 42-14

LSU at Arkansas: Arkansas, 28-24

Purdue at Illinois: Illinois, 24-14

Louisville at Clemson: Clemson, 31-21

UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 38-35

Kansas State at Baylor: Baylor, 31-24

TCU at Texas: TCU, 31-21

North Carolina at Wake Forest: N. Carolina, 42-35

Wisconsin at Iowa: Wisconsin 28-14

Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 34-24

Amie Just

(Last week: 5-5; Season record: 73-37)

Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 66-14

LSU at Arkansas: LSU, 34-31

Purdue at Illinois: Illinois, 27-24

Louisville at Clemson: Clemson, 35-27

UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 28-27

Kansas State at Baylor: Baylor, 33-31

TCU at Texas: TCU, 35-31 

North Carolina at Wake Forest: W. Forest, 37-35 

Wisconsin at Iowa: Wisconsin, 10-7

Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 27-17

Colton Stone

(Last week: 3-7; Season record: 62-48)

Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 38-17

LSU at Arkansas: LSU, 44-20

Purdue at Illinois: Illinois, 27-9

Louisville at Clemson: Louisville, 33-30

UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 48-42

Kansas State at Baylor: Baylor, 29-21

TCU at Texas: TCU, 37-28

North Carolina at Wake Forest: N. Carolina, 45-31

Wisconsin at Iowa: Wisconsin, 26-6

Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 35-26

Guest picker: Matt Lanik 

(Last week: 6-4; Season record: 75-35)

Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 42-17

LSU at Arkansas: LSU, 31-21

Purdue at Illinois: Purdue, 27-24

Louisville at Clemson: Clemson, 34-21

UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 28-24

Kansas State at Baylor: K. State, 27-21

TCU at Texas: Texas, 42-38

North Carolina at Wake Forest: N. Carolina, 42-35

Wisconsin at Iowa: Iowa, 13-10

Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 38-31

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Questions abound as NU heads into final three-game stretch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News