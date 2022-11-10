Slim Pickings: Predicting the Huskers' score, and other Week 11 games

Week 11 is here. No one is giving the Huskers a shot at a stunner in Ann Arbor or giving Lane Kiffin's crew a win against Alabama, which has surprisingly stumbled twice lately.
Luke Mullin
(Last week: 4-6; Season record: 72-38)
Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 45-10
LSU at Arkansas: LSU, 35-31
Purdue at Illinois: Illinois, 24-16
Louisville at Clemson: Clemson, 33-24
UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 28-21
Kansas State at Baylor: Baylor, 31-24
TCU at Texas: Texas, 38-34
North Carolina at Wake Forest: W. Forest, 42-35
Wisconsin at Iowa: Wisconsin, 21-13
Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 42-24
Nate Head
(Last week: 5-5; Season record: 70-40)
Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 42-14
LSU at Arkansas: Arkansas, 28-24
Purdue at Illinois: Illinois, 24-14
Louisville at Clemson: Clemson, 31-21
UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 38-35
Kansas State at Baylor: Baylor, 31-24
North Carolina at Wake Forest: N. Carolina, 42-35
Wisconsin at Iowa: Wisconsin 28-14
Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 34-24
Amie Just
(Last week: 5-5; Season record: 73-37)
Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 66-14
LSU at Arkansas: LSU, 34-31
Purdue at Illinois: Illinois, 27-24
Louisville at Clemson: Clemson, 35-27
UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 28-27
Kansas State at Baylor: Baylor, 33-31
North Carolina at Wake Forest: W. Forest, 37-35
Wisconsin at Iowa: Wisconsin, 10-7
Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 27-17
Colton Stone
(Last week: 3-7; Season record: 62-48)
Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 38-17
LSU at Arkansas: LSU, 44-20
Purdue at Illinois: Illinois, 27-9
Louisville at Clemson: Louisville, 33-30
UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 48-42
Kansas State at Baylor: Baylor, 29-21
North Carolina at Wake Forest: N. Carolina, 45-31
Wisconsin at Iowa: Wisconsin, 26-6
Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 35-26
Guest picker: Matt Lanik
(Last week: 6-4; Season record: 75-35)
Nebraska at Michigan: Michigan, 42-17
LSU at Arkansas: LSU, 31-21
Purdue at Illinois: Purdue, 27-24
Louisville at Clemson: Clemson, 34-21
UCF at Tulane: Tulane, 28-24
Kansas State at Baylor: K. State, 27-21
TCU at Texas: Texas, 42-38
North Carolina at Wake Forest: N. Carolina, 42-35
Wisconsin at Iowa: Iowa, 13-10
Alabama at Mississippi: Alabama, 38-31
