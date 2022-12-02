 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slim Pickings: Our best bets for college football's Championship Week

Well, hello, Nebraska has a new head football coach. Hit or miss? Amie Just and Luke Mullin break down the hire.

It's conference championship week around the nation. Of course, we'll have our eyes on the Big Ten, where it would be nothing short of a stunner if Purdue managed to take down national title-hopeful Michigan.

The national slate is stacked. Here's how our panel — plus our guest — see it.

Luke Mullin

(Last week: 5-5; Season record: 91-49)

Utah vs. USC: USC, 35-31

Kansas State vs. TCU: TCU, 31-24

LSU vs. Georgia: Georgia, 35-21

UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 30-23

Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 38-17

Clemson vs. North Carolina: Clemson, 34-24

Fresno State vs. Boise State: Boise State, 28-21

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 24-17

Toledo vs. Ohio:  Ohio, 31-24

North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 42-35

Nate Head

(Last week: 5-5; Season record: 84-56) 

Utah vs. USC: Utah, 34-31

Kansas State vs. TCU: TCU, 38-35

LSU vs. Georgia: Georgia, 31-21

UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 24-17

Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 38-17

Clemson vs. North Carolina: N. Carolina, 38-31

Fresno State vs. Boise State: Boise State, 28-24

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 35-27

Toledo vs. Ohio: Toledo, 28-21

North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 42-21

Amie Just

(Last week: 7-3; Season record: 92-48)

Utah vs. USC: USC, 35-24

Kansas State vs. TCU: TCU, 27-24

LSU vs. Georgia: Georgia, 31-14

UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 27-21

Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 35-14

Clemson vs. North Carolina: Clemson, 27-17

Fresno State vs. Boise State: Boise State, 27-24

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 21-17

Toledo vs. Ohio: Ohio, 31-27

North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 35-27

Colton Stone

(Last week: 8-2; Season record: 79-61)

Utah vs. USC: USC, 43-42

Kansas State vs. TCU: TCU, 39-30

LSU vs. Georgia: LSU, 35-34

UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 27-20

Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 41-18

Clemson vs. North Carolina: N. Carolina, 33-26

Fresno State vs. Boise State: Boise State, 45-32

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 44-38

Toledo vs. Ohio: Ohio, 36-25

North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 54-40

Guest picker: Todd Henrichs 

(Last week: 7-3; Season record: 97-43)

Utah vs. USC: USC, 37-34

Kansas State vs. TCU: K. State, 34-26

LSU vs. Georgia: Georgia, 31-13

UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 30-17

Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 37-16 

Clemson vs. North Carolina: Clemson, 31-30

Fresno State vs. Boise State: Fresno State, 30-24

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 28-17

Toledo vs. Ohio: Toledo, 28-21

North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 35-24

