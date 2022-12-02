Slim Pickings: Our best bets for college football's Championship Week

It's conference championship week around the nation. Of course, we'll have our eyes on the Big Ten, where it would be nothing short of a stunner if Purdue managed to take down national title-hopeful Michigan.
The national slate is stacked. Here's how our panel — plus our guest — see it.
Luke Mullin
(Last week: 5-5; Season record: 91-49)
Utah vs. USC: USC, 35-31
Kansas State vs. TCU: TCU, 31-24
LSU vs. Georgia: Georgia, 35-21
UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 30-23
Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 38-17
Clemson vs. North Carolina: Clemson, 34-24
Fresno State vs. Boise State: Boise State, 28-21
People are also reading…
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 24-17
Toledo vs. Ohio: Ohio, 31-24
North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 42-35
Nate Head
(Last week: 5-5; Season record: 84-56)
Utah vs. USC: Utah, 34-31
Kansas State vs. TCU: TCU, 38-35
LSU vs. Georgia: Georgia, 31-21
UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 24-17
Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 38-17
Clemson vs. North Carolina: N. Carolina, 38-31
Fresno State vs. Boise State: Boise State, 28-24
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 35-27
Toledo vs. Ohio: Toledo, 28-21
North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 42-21
Amie Just
(Last week: 7-3; Season record: 92-48)
Utah vs. USC: USC, 35-24
Kansas State vs. TCU: TCU, 27-24
LSU vs. Georgia: Georgia, 31-14
UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 27-21
Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 35-14
Clemson vs. North Carolina: Clemson, 27-17
Fresno State vs. Boise State: Boise State, 27-24
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 21-17
Toledo vs. Ohio: Ohio, 31-27
North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 35-27
Colton Stone
(Last week: 8-2; Season record: 79-61)
Utah vs. USC: USC, 43-42
Kansas State vs. TCU: TCU, 39-30
LSU vs. Georgia: LSU, 35-34
UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 27-20
Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 41-18
Clemson vs. North Carolina: N. Carolina, 33-26
Fresno State vs. Boise State: Boise State, 45-32
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 44-38
Toledo vs. Ohio: Ohio, 36-25
North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 54-40
Guest picker: Todd Henrichs
(Last week: 7-3; Season record: 97-43)
Utah vs. USC: USC, 37-34
Kansas State vs. TCU: K. State, 34-26
LSU vs. Georgia: Georgia, 31-13
UCF vs. Tulane: Tulane, 30-17
Purdue vs. Michigan: Michigan, 37-16
Clemson vs. North Carolina: Clemson, 31-30
Fresno State vs. Boise State: Fresno State, 30-24
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Troy, 28-17
Toledo vs. Ohio: Toledo, 28-21
North Texas vs. UTSA: UTSA, 35-24
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Here's what people are saying
Nebraska football
The future is bright in Lincoln.— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022
Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football#GBR pic.twitter.com/yvGE9mWYnh
Nebraska P Brian Buschini
I love Nebraska and all we stand for! The mentorship I’ve gotten from Coach Ron Brown has changed my life! Thank you fans for continued support, let’s turn this thing around @CoachMattRhule… Absolutely I’m coming back, GBR‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/oLNPfxfqQo— BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) November 26, 2022
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green
Very pleased & excited to welcome Matt Rhule to Nebraska as our head coach & leader of Husker football. Trev conducted a razor-focused, strategic & deliberative search keyed on long term success for our Husker student scholar athletes & the best fans in intercollegiate athletics. https://t.co/s1va1winIo— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 26, 2022
Ex-Husker Will Compton
Welcome to Nebraska @CoachMattRhule— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 26, 2022
🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽 https://t.co/WNcShjxztQ
Pat McAfee
I'm PUMPED for Matt Rhule & Nebraska#GameDay pic.twitter.com/bY19I8bEW9— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2022
UNL President Ted Carter
AD @TrevAlberts has run a thoughtful, thorough search for our next @HuskerFBNation football coach. I fully support his selection of Matt Rhule -- someone who knows what it takes to rebuild, because he's done it before. My full statement: https://t.co/GE33xbI3uE pic.twitter.com/byh9FSwc2f— Ted Carter (@UofNE_President) November 26, 2022
Matt Schick, ESPN
Love the hire of Matt Rhule. A program builder & rebuilder.— Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) November 26, 2022
Temple had one 10-win season in its history. Rhule did it twice.
After Briles scandal, he went 1-11, 7-6, 11-3. Pre-portal.
Husker fans want progress. Based on his track record, they won’t have to wait long to see it.
Kevin Kugler
Nebraska hires a guy in @CoachMattRhule that has a great reputation as a college builder. And Nebraska definitely needs building.— Kevin Kugler (@kevinkugler) November 26, 2022
Enjoyed chatting with him covering several Panthers games. I think he'll be happy to be back in college. https://t.co/B4xlWIOdoZ
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer
If the Carolina Panthers agreed to pay me $40 million to not do any work I would choose not to do any work but I guess Matt Rhule is built different— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 26, 2022
Jim Nagy
Matt Rhule is great hire for @HuskerFBNation. Built double-digit win teams at Temple & Baylor. Prior to him getting there, those were two of hardest schools in CFB to win at. Scouted at both schools during my time in NFL and getting 10 wins at either place is an incredible feat.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 26, 2022