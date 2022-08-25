 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Slim Pickings: Journal Star staffers call their Husker shots, and other Week 0 contests

  • 0

College football is back, and with it brings Slim Pickings, where Lincoln Journal Star staffers call their shots with 10 game predictions each week.

This season's cast: columnist Amie Just, reporter Luke Mullin, sports editor Nate Head and a rotating fourth guest picker (think "College GameDay, with just a *little* bit less celebrity clout). This week, breaking news reporter Andrew Wegley joins the panel.

There are only 11 total games on the Week 0 slate this week. Look for the lone game not to be included in our picks — Duquesne vs. Florida State — to be an absolutely thrilling, four-overtime game. Never fails.

Luke Mullin

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky, 42-24.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Nebraska, 38-24.

People are also reading…

Idaho State at UNLV: UNLV, 35-17.

UConn at Utah State: Utah State, 28-10.

Wyoming at Illinois: Illinois, 31-27.

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic, 37-31.

Florida A&M at North Carolina: North Carolina, 28-17.

North Texas at UTEP: UTEP, 42-38.

Nevada at New Mexico State: Nevada, 31-21.

Vanderbilt at Hawai’i: Vanderbilt, 33-24.

Nate Head

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky, 38-21

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Nebraska, 34-10.

Idaho State at UNLV: UNLV, 34-10.

UConn at Utah State: Utah State, 44-7.

Wyoming at Illinois: Illinois, 24-16.

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic, 30-27.

Florida A&M at North Carolina: North Carolina, 45-7.

North Texas at UTEP: North Texas, 27-24

Nevada at New Mexico State: Nevada, 31-21.

Vanderbilt at Hawai’i: Hawai'i, 27-24.

Amie Just 

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky, 30-10.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Nebraska, 35-14.

Idaho State at UNLV: UNLV, 45-9.

UConn at Utah State: Utah State 57-3.

Wyoming at Illinois: Wyoming, 17-14.

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic, 32-12.

Florida A&M at North Carolina: North Carolina, 55-14.

North Texas at UTEP: North Texas. 24-21.

Nevada at New Mexico State: Nevada, 35-14.

Vanderbilt at Hawai’i: Hawai'i, 24-21.

Andrew Wegley

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky, 45-17.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Nebraska, 35-13.

Idaho State at UNLV: UNLV, 35-13.

UConn at Utah State: Utah State, 52-21.

Wyoming at Illinois: Illinois, 28-21.

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: Charlotte, 30-27.

Florida A&M at North Carolina: North Carolina, 49-14.

North Texas at UTEP: North Texas. 27-24.

Nevada at New Mexico State: Nevada, 35-21.

Vanderbilt at Hawai’i: Vanderbilt, 28-24.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic to miss US Open due to COVID vaccine status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News