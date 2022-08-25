Slim Pickings: Journal Star staffers call their Husker shots, and other Week 0 contests

College football is back , and with it brings Slim Pickings, where Lincoln Journal Star staffers call their shots with 10 game predictions each week.

This season's cast: columnist Amie Just, reporter Luke Mullin, sports editor Nate Head and a rotating fourth guest picker (think "College GameDay, with just a *little* bit less celebrity clout). This week, breaking news reporter Andrew Wegley joins the panel.

There are only 11 total games on the Week 0 slate this week. Look for the lone game not to be included in our picks — Duquesne vs. Florida State — to be an absolutely thrilling, four-overtime game. Never fails.