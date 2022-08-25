Slim Pickings: Journal Star staffers call their Husker shots, and other Week 0 contests

College football is back, and with it brings Slim Pickings, where Lincoln Journal Star staffers call their shots with 10 game predictions each week.
This season's cast: columnist Amie Just, reporter Luke Mullin, sports editor Nate Head and a rotating fourth guest picker (think "College GameDay, with just a *little* bit less celebrity clout). This week, breaking news reporter Andrew Wegley joins the panel.
There are only 11 total games on the Week 0 slate this week. Look for the lone game not to be included in our picks — Duquesne vs. Florida State — to be an absolutely thrilling, four-overtime game. Never fails.
Luke Mullin
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky, 42-24.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Nebraska, 38-24.
Idaho State at UNLV: UNLV, 35-17.
UConn at Utah State: Utah State, 28-10.
Wyoming at Illinois: Illinois, 31-27.
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic, 37-31.
Florida A&M at North Carolina: North Carolina, 28-17.
North Texas at UTEP: UTEP, 42-38.
Nevada at New Mexico State: Nevada, 31-21.
Vanderbilt at Hawai’i: Vanderbilt, 33-24.
Nate Head
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky, 38-21
Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Nebraska, 34-10.
Idaho State at UNLV: UNLV, 34-10.
UConn at Utah State: Utah State, 44-7.
Wyoming at Illinois: Illinois, 24-16.
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic, 30-27.
Florida A&M at North Carolina: North Carolina, 45-7.
North Texas at UTEP: North Texas, 27-24
Nevada at New Mexico State: Nevada, 31-21.
Vanderbilt at Hawai’i: Hawai'i, 27-24.
Amie Just
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky, 30-10.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Nebraska, 35-14.
Idaho State at UNLV: UNLV, 45-9.
UConn at Utah State: Utah State 57-3.
Wyoming at Illinois: Wyoming, 17-14.
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic, 32-12.
Florida A&M at North Carolina: North Carolina, 55-14.
North Texas at UTEP: North Texas. 24-21.
Nevada at New Mexico State: Nevada, 35-14.
Vanderbilt at Hawai’i: Hawai'i, 24-21.
Andrew Wegley
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky, 45-17.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Nebraska, 35-13.
Idaho State at UNLV: UNLV, 35-13.
UConn at Utah State: Utah State, 52-21.
Wyoming at Illinois: Illinois, 28-21.
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: Charlotte, 30-27.
Florida A&M at North Carolina: North Carolina, 49-14.
North Texas at UTEP: North Texas. 27-24.
Nevada at New Mexico State: Nevada, 35-21.
Vanderbilt at Hawai’i: Vanderbilt, 28-24.