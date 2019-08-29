Nebraska football fans who want to see the Huskers on their traditional Unity Walk on Saturday morning will notice some slight changes to the operation from years past.
A short burst of fireworks will give fans an approximately 10-minute warning before the team arrives on buses from the team hotel.
NU is slated to arrive on the East side of Memorial Stadium about 2 hours, 15 minutes before kickoff -- so about 8:40-8:45 a.m. on Saturday before the Huskers kick off against South Alabama -- and will unload near the bell tower on the southern edge of the East Stadium loop.
The team then will walk from the buses to Gate 20.
Elsewhere outside the stadium, the Husker Nation Pavilion will remain at the Ed Weir Track and Field Stadium and opens three hours before kickoff. The lobby of the Osborne Athletic Complex will again be open from four hours before kickoff to an hour before.