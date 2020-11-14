Sleep-deprived McCaffrey handles first start with aplomb after winning QB battle

"So whichever one it was coming in, with Luke being in the game, we were really, really confident with that."

McCaffrey's numbers don't jump off the page — 13-of-21 passing for 152 yards, 13 carries for 67 yards on the ground. But he largely did what Nebraska needed, and save for an interception that came when he was hit while throwing, he mostly avoided any drive-killing mistakes.

And he did it alone. There was no rotation with Martinez, as there had been in Nebraska's first two games. This was McCaffrey's job to lose, and he hung onto it for four quarters.

McCaffrey hung onto it with support from Martinez, who for the first time in his career did not appear in a Nebraska game while healthy.

"He's one of the classiest people I've ever met," McCaffrey said. "Just throughout the game plan this week and throughout my whole entire career here thus far, he's been right there by my side, and he's been one of the best role models, best people and best leaders that I've been able to meet."

Nebraska coach Scott Frost called the decision to go with McCaffrey over Martinez "one of the hardest decisions I've ever made."