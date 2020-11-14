Sleep-deprived McCaffrey handles first start with aplomb after winning QB battle

Luke McCaffrey did all right for being a first-time starter and also being incredibly sleep-deprived.
Nebraska's redshirt freshman quarterback found out earlier in the week that he would get the start over Adrian Martinez against Penn State, with his team 0-2 and desperate for a win, facing another desperate, winless team on the other side.
"Heck, yeah, I was nervous. I probably got an hour of sleep last night," McCaffrey said after NU's 30-23 win. "But to have the guys around me and surround me — the minute you step on the field, I looked around and saw all those guys; just to see those guys on the field, there's no reason to feel nervous. There's just excitement."
Any nerves went away quickly.
McCaffrey's first pass was a 25-yard completion to Austin Allen. His first rushing attempt went for 12 yards and a first down with Nebraska facing a third-and-10 after a false start. A few plays later, he was in the end zone on a quarterback sneak to give the Huskers an early lead.
The quick start came from a good week of preparation, according to his teammates.
"Luke prepared like he was a starter even when he wasn't starting. So it wasn't anything new to him; he was going to come into work and work like he was the starter no matter what," receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said. "And I just knew that we had all the confidence in the world in our guys, whether it was Adrian or Luke.
"So whichever one it was coming in, with Luke being in the game, we were really, really confident with that."
McCaffrey's numbers don't jump off the page — 13-of-21 passing for 152 yards, 13 carries for 67 yards on the ground. But he largely did what Nebraska needed, and save for an interception that came when he was hit while throwing, he mostly avoided any drive-killing mistakes.
And he did it alone. There was no rotation with Martinez, as there had been in Nebraska's first two games. This was McCaffrey's job to lose, and he hung onto it for four quarters.
McCaffrey hung onto it with support from Martinez, who for the first time in his career did not appear in a Nebraska game while healthy.
"He's one of the classiest people I've ever met," McCaffrey said. "Just throughout the game plan this week and throughout my whole entire career here thus far, he's been right there by my side, and he's been one of the best role models, best people and best leaders that I've been able to meet."
Nebraska coach Scott Frost called the decision to go with McCaffrey over Martinez "one of the hardest decisions I've ever made."
"I think so much of who Adrian Martinez is as a football player and as a person. He's been through a lot with us. He certainly practiced well enough to play, so it was a tough decision," Frost said. "We went with Luke, (and) considering it was his first start I thought he did a lot of really good things, and there's a lot there to build on."
Nebraska's offense didn't magically transform into the high-flying attack many have envisioned under Frost. But for one day it was just good enough, and in a season that previously had precious little good news, that was a start.
"There was a comfort level that was growing throughout the game, and that's something that was huge going into next week and especially next week's preparation," McCaffrey said. "That's the most valuable thing taken from this game."
