Sizing up a crucial, difficult-to-navigate stretch that has already begun for Husker HC Scott Frost

One part of the equation is keeping players in the fold despite the turnover on NU’s staff. Several of the commits — in particular the in-staters — have been regulars at games this fall and on Friday the Huskers also had receiver Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado) and quarterback Richard Torres (San Antonio) on campus for unofficial visits. Wide receiver Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) is a hot commodity after a big senior season, though he’s also known Frost since he was in middle school. He’ll be a guy to watch in the three weeks between now and the early signing date.

NU would also do well to add young linemen to the high school class and potentially another defensive back, too.

Nebraska’s roster composition is convoluted at this point considering the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in 2020, the decisions still to be made by several players and the growing influence of the transfer portal.

Here’s one way to think about Nebraska’s starting point for spots available: NU has seven sixth-year scholarship seniors who are definitely leaving (Will Honas plans to petition for an extra year of eligibility) plus Allen and Taylor-Britt are off to the NFL. The Huskers also have nine verbal commitments for 2022. That puts the Huskers at roughly level, though the exact picture remains a little fuzzy.