Sipple takeaways: Moos says NU didn't catch breaks with schedule, but there's no use in complaining

"My job is to provide my school with the very best opportunity in a great conference to have success, and this one's going to be tough," said Moos, who was on the Big Ten scheduling subcommittee that helped put together the new schedule. "This football team has a chance to be really good, but it doesn't look like we're getting a lot of breaks here."

Even so, I was heartened by how many Husker fans had a "bring it on" attitude as the schedule was being announced.

As for that Ohio State trip, "We're sure as hell not going to forfeit," Moos said.

On the other hand, the early part of Nebraska's schedule is especially rugged. The Big Ten indeed may have had something to do with that.

Bottom line, Scott Frost and company need to regard it as a prime opportunity.

I harken to "Summer of '69" by the great Bryan Adams.

"Ain't no use in complaining when you've got a job to do ..."

2. Nebraska has been aggressive (without being reckless) in its approach to preparation during the pandemic. Will it pay off?