Signing Day live updates: Kaden Johnson picks Wisconsin, more targets expected to announce this morning

Rise and shine, it's National Signing Day, and for the Huskers, it will be an active day.
Eighteen committed recruits are expected to sign with Nebraska on Wednesday. But three to five more could be added to the mix before the end of the day.
Here are some key decision times:
7:45 a.m. (CST): Four-star OLB Kaden Johnson (Wisconsin)
8 a.m.: Four-star DB Jaiden Francois (Miami, Fla.)
10 a.m.: Four-state WR Marcus Fleming (Homestead, Fla.).
10 a.m.: Four-star WR Alante Brown (Chicago).
Morning: Three-star DE Pheldarius Payne (Lackawanna CC).
11 a.m.: Four-star DB Kendall Dennis (Lakeland, Fla.).
11:30 a.m.: Four-star WR Javian Hester (Tulsa, Okla.).
2 p.m.: Four-star DB Myles Slusher (Broken Arrow, Okla.).
3 p.m.: Scott Frost news conference.
Updates
8 a.m.: Kaden Johnson, a four-star linebacker and the top prospect in Minnesota, picked the Wisconsin hat Wednesday morning. Johnson was among the Huskers' top targets, especially at a position of need — outside linebacker.
7:50 a.m. The boat is starting to fill up. Sevion Morrison just officially committed to the Huskers, becoming the 10th recruit to seal their intentions to join the program.
The others are Tamon Lynum, Henry Gray, Keyshawn Greene, Logan Smothers, Turner Corcoran, Omar Manning, Nash Hutmacher, Marvin Scott and Blaise Gunnerson.
6:08 a.m.: Miami (Central) defensive back Henry Gray makes it official, signing his National Letter of Intent to play for the Huskers. And so it begins.
