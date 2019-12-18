Signing Day live updates: Huskers land Francois, Brown and Fleming; Slusher picks Razorbacks

8:36 a.m. The tension is running high in Florida. Jaiden Francois, a four-star defensive back and key target for the Huskers, appeared ready to make his decision before receiving a phone call and stepping out of the gymnasium. He appeared emotional and has not returned to the room for over 15 minutes.

8 a.m. Justin Robinson, a four-star wide receiver, stayed true to his commitment with Georgia, signing with the home-state Bulldogs. Robinson was a Husker target and even made a visit to Lincoln in the fall.

8 a.m.: Kaden Johnson, a four-star linebacker and the top prospect in Minnesota, picked the Wisconsin hat Wednesday morning. Johnson was among the Huskers' top targets, especially at a position of need — outside linebacker.

7:50 a.m. The boat is starting to fill up. Sevion Morrison just officially committed to the Huskers, becoming the 10th recruit to seal their intentions to join the program.

The others are Tamon Lynum, Henry Gray, Keyshawn Greene, Logan Smothers, Turner Corcoran, Omar Manning, Nash Hutmacher, Marvin Scott and Blaise Gunnerson.