Signing Day live updates: After delay, Francois chooses Huskers; wideouts Fleming and Brown on board, too

9:15 a.m. A big get for the Huskers. Jaiden Francois, a four-star defensive back, has inked his commitment to Nebraska over in-state Miami. After a long delay, Francois becomes the latest to join Nebraska's haul from the Sunshine State.

8:36 a.m. The tension is running high in Florida. Jaiden Francois, a four-star defensive back and key target for the Huskers, appeared ready to make his decision before receiving a phone call and stepping out of the gymnasium. He appeared emotional and has not returned to the room for over 15 minutes.

8 a.m. Justin Robinson, a four-star wide receiver, stayed true to his commitment with Georgia, signing with the home-state Bulldogs. Robinson was a Husker target and even made a visit to Lincoln in the fall.