Signing Day live updates: After delay, Francois chooses Huskers; wideouts Fleming and Brown on board, too

Happy Wednesday, it's National Signing Day, and for the Huskers, it will be an active day.
Eighteen committed recruits are expected to sign with Nebraska on Wednesday. But three to five more could be added to the mix before the end of the day.
Here are some key decision times:
7:45 a.m. (CST): Four-star OLB Kaden Johnson (Wisconsin)
8 a.m.: Four-star DB Jaiden Francois (Nebraska)
10 a.m.: Four-state WR Marcus Fleming (Nebraska).
10:30 a.m.: Four-star WR Alante Brown (Nebraska).
Morning: Three-star DE Pheldarius Payne (Lackawanna CC).
11:30 a.m.: Four-star WR Javian Hester (Tulsa, Okla.).
12:15 p.m.: Four-star DB Kendall Dennis (Lakeland, Fla.).
2 p.m.: Four-star DB Myles Slusher (Broken Arrow, Okla.).
3 p.m.: Scott Frost news conference.
Updates
11:30 a.m. "I think Travis Fisher deserves a little special credit for the job he did with those DBs, not only the defensive backs but helping other positions, too," Erik Chinander said during the Huskers' Signing Day show on Wednesday.
10:47 a.m. The Huskers pick up their second wide receiver in a 30-minute window, landing Chicago prep standout Alante Brown, who picked the Huskers over Maryland. The 6-foot Brown announced his decision on the Big Ten Network. Brown said he will join the program in January.
10:20 a.m. Nebraska's success in Florida continues as 5-foot-11 wide receiver Marcus Fleming picks Nebraska. Fleming, who is high school teammates at Northwestern High with Ronald Delancy, chose the Huskers over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Maryland. Georgia was making a late push for him. Fleming is the seventh player from Florida to sign with NU.
9:15 a.m. A big get for the Huskers. Jaiden Francois, a four-star defensive back, has inked his commitment to Nebraska over in-state Miami. After a long delay, Francois becomes the latest to join Nebraska's haul from the Sunshine State.
8:36 a.m. The tension is running high in Florida. Jaiden Francois, a four-star defensive back and key target for the Huskers, appeared ready to make his decision before receiving a phone call and stepping out of the gymnasium. He appeared emotional and has not returned to the room for over 15 minutes.
8 a.m. Justin Robinson, a four-star wide receiver, stayed true to his commitment with Georgia, signing with the home-state Bulldogs. Robinson was a Husker target and even made a visit to Lincoln in the fall.
8 a.m.: Kaden Johnson, a four-star linebacker and the top prospect in Minnesota, picked the Wisconsin hat Wednesday morning. Johnson was among the Huskers' top targets, especially at a position of need — outside linebacker.
7:50 a.m. The boat is starting to fill up. Sevion Morrison just officially committed to the Huskers, becoming the 10th recruit to seal their intentions to join the program.
The others are Tamon Lynum, Henry Gray, Keyshawn Greene, Logan Smothers, Turner Corcoran, Omar Manning, Nash Hutmacher, Marvin Scott and Blaise Gunnerson.
6:08 a.m. Miami (Central) defensive back Henry Gray makes it official, signing his National Letter of Intent to play for the Huskers. And so it begins.
