Sign Language: Behind the scenes, Nebraska players and coaches spend lots of time learning signals and signs

2021 Nebraska football guide: All of the Journal Star's preview content in one place The Journal Star's 2021 Husker preview guide comes out in print Sunday. Keep this link saved — we'll be adding new pieces to it every day.

Not every Nebraska football player is going to take Spanish or French or Mandarin during their time as students at UNL, but they all at some point or another become fluent in something that can seem quite foreign when they first get to campus.

Signals and nonverbal communication.

“Football has turned into sign language,” NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said earlier in August. “The better you can do sign language, the easier it is. It doesn’t matter if it’s 110,000 people there or if nobody’s there. If you’re good at sign language, it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Nebraska has multiple layers, from poster boards with different images and words on them to players who stand on the sideline with headsets and signal in plays.

Who’s doing what and what any motion, gyration, image or combination might mean is closely guarded tradecraft. Suffice it to say, it’s complicated but also meant to be easy to learn.