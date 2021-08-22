Sign Language: Behind the scenes, Nebraska players and coaches spend lots of time learning signals and signs

The Journal Star's 2021 Husker preview guide comes out in print Sunday. Keep this link saved — we'll be adding new pieces to it every day.
Not every Nebraska football player is going to take Spanish or French or Mandarin during their time as students at UNL, but they all at some point or another become fluent in something that can seem quite foreign when they first get to campus.
Signals and nonverbal communication.
“Football has turned into sign language,” NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said earlier in August. “The better you can do sign language, the easier it is. It doesn’t matter if it’s 110,000 people there or if nobody’s there. If you’re good at sign language, it shouldn’t be an issue.”
Nebraska has multiple layers, from poster boards with different images and words on them to players who stand on the sideline with headsets and signal in plays.
Who’s doing what and what any motion, gyration, image or combination might mean is closely guarded tradecraft. Suffice it to say, it’s complicated but also meant to be easy to learn.
“You’ve got to practice it, and in this league in particular because there are so many stadiums with loud fans,” Lubick said. “It should be the defense’s advantage. Snap count is an offense’s advantage, when you can get up there and control the snap count and the defense has to wait as opposed to going on silent. We think we can do silent as well as we can do our verbal cadence. We practice it all the time, we change it up all the time so we can try not to be predictable.”
Because of the pace that the Huskers want to play on offense, they often use signals and signs even when they’re playing at home or, more dramatically, during the 2020 season when there was no live crowd noise to deal with at all.
“In the history of this offense, we really haven’t had very many signal issues,” said Lubick, who worked in the same system at Oregon for four seasons and now is going into his second at Nebraska. “We’re a signal offense, which helps us. We have the ability to run the play in from the sideline, we have the ability for the quarterback to call it and huddle up, but the signal thing does help you in a loud situation.”
Lubick said Nebraska’s offense has signal meetings on a daily basis and players are tested on their knowledge.
“Part of it we put on the individual, and that’s 'Hey, you’ve got to learn your stuff to get on the field,’” junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “If you don’t know the signals or the plays or however they’re being called in, then you can’t play. The other half is, as players we want to hold each other accountable. So there are a couple tests, there are things we’ll do on the field before practice, after practice to make sure that we’re all on the same page there.”
Take freshman quarterback Logan Smothers, for example. He didn’t take a single snap during the 2020 season, but he spent each week on the sideline wearing a blue hat, one of several people on any given snap signaling in either real or dummy information.
“As a signal guy, you’ve got to keep your focus, because you’ve got the headset on, the fans are going nuts, you’ve got a coach yelling at you, this and that,” Lubick said. “You’ve just got to be very calm. And they’ve got to practice. Our signal guys — and you’ve got to have multiple guys — but they practice all year long and we actually try to put them in chaotic situations. They stand right by the speakers (at practice) so they get used to doing that. I think fans take that for granted. The signal guy is a big deal. The wrong signal comes in, and that’s a bad play.”
Then, of course, there’s the opponent on the other sideline who is often trying to crack the code. In fact, head coach Scott Frost moved the Huskers off the east sideline and to the west at Memorial Stadium in 2020 for just that reason, particularly because of the lack of fans.
“It’s real easy with us signaling (plays) in, to be able to see the east sideline from the coaches' box,” he said in November. "I wanted to make sure we could do everything we could to protect our signals, particularly when there's less chaos in the stadium."
Said Lubick this month: “You get into that deal where guys try to steal your signals and you’ve got to have eight or nine signal guys and you have different guys live every time. We do all that stuff and change it up and have dummy signals.
“It’s hard, shoot, I don’t know all our signals, so I think it would be hard for someone to steal our signals. We’ve got so many of them.”
