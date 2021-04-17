Sights, sounds, observations and news from Saturday's open Nebraska football practice

If you showed up at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the first full, open practice of the Scott Frost era at Nebraska looking for reasons to be excited about the 2021 Huskers, here’s a practice snippet that might have done the trick.

A pair of much-discussed wide receivers — graduate transfer Samori Toure and junior Omar Manning — stacked together to the left side of the formation and released into a route combination against a coverage trio of cornerback Quinton Newsome, safety Marquel Dismuke and nickel Isaac Gifford. The pair crossed over and Manning, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound former junior college transfer, arced his route to the middle of the field before cutting back to the corner, creating separation, hauling in an accurate throw and waltzing into the end zone to the delight of about 3,200 onlookers.

It was one of several plays Manning made on the day and one of a handful that tracked along with what coach Scott Frost has said since January: That this should be the most talented, productive pass-catching group he’s had in Lincoln.