1. OHIO STATE (1-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 45-21 vs. Florida Atlantic.
New quarterback Justin Fields had an impressive Buckeye debut, throwing for 234 yards and four scores and adding 61 on the ground. That included a 51-yard scoring run on his first series. Ryan Day’s team jumped out 28-0 in the first quarter and cruised from there. Next up, OSU hosts Cincinnati.
2. MICHIGAN (1-0)
Previous: 2. Last week: W 40-21 vs. Middle Tennessee.
Shea Patterson had an effective day (203 yards and three touchdowns) and the Wolverines won handily, if not overwhelmingly. Patterson’s got a nice set of receivers to work with. No. 2 QB Dylan McCaffrey is going to be involved in UM’s offense and rushed eight times for 42 and a touchdown. Jim Harbaugh’s team hosts Army next.
3. PENN STATE (1-0)
Previous: 5. Last week: W 79-7 vs. Idaho.
This one was never in doubt. Penn State scored 44 in the first half and didn’t allow a point until the fourth quarter. K.J. Hamler is going to be one of the most dynamic playmakers in the Big Ten this season. The sophomore had four catches for 115 and two TDs. Pitt is up next for James Franklin’s team.
4. WISCONSIN (1-0)
Previous: 6. Last week: W 49-0 at South Florida.
The Badgers went down to Florida and shut out the Bulls by allowing just 157 yards and nine first downs. Quarterback Jack Coan had a steady season debut (19-of-26 for 199 and two touchdowns), and Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor had 183 total yards (135 rushing) and four total touchdowns. The Badgers next host Central Michigan.
5. IOWA (1-0)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 38-14 vs. Miami (Ohio).
The Hawkeyes led 10-7 at halftime but took control in the second half. They were balanced offensively (252 passing and 213 rushing), held the Redhawks to 245 yards and got a nice day from running back Mekhi Sargent — 91 rushing yards, 65 receiving and a touchdown. Iowa jumps into league play by hosting Rutgers on Saturday.
6. MICHIGAN STATE (1-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 28-7 vs. Tulsa.
The Spartans probably don't deserve to drop three spots, but the teams ahead were more impressive in Week 1. Mark D'Antonio's team was never in trouble — they led 25-0 late in the second quarter — but didn’t get off to a particularly fast offensive start. MSU compiled just 303 yards of offense overall and averaged 2.7 per rush. The defense, though, will be one of the best in the country and held Tulsa to 80 total yards.
7. NEBRASKA (1-0)
Previous: 8. Last week: W 35-21 vs. South Alabama.
Speaking of early season scares, the Huskers entered Saturday as a 36½-point favorite against the Jaguars, but led by just seven entering the fourth quarter. The offense — 276 yards and 14 points — looked flummoxed, but five turnovers forced and three second-half, nonoffensive touchdowns saved the day. If the offense comes around, NU might have nice balance.
8. MINNESOTA (1-0)
Previous: 7. Last week: W 28-21 vs. South Dakota State.
The Gophers were on upset alert at home against one of the best FCS programs in the country. Rashod Bateman (five catches, 132 yards, TD) had a big day, but Minnesota gave up 5.1 yards per carry and trailed entering the fourth quarter. Early season scares happen. Let’s see how P.J. Fleck’s team responds on a tough road trip to Fresno State.
9. MARYLAND (1-0)
Previous: 11. Last week: W 79-0 vs. Howard.
Maryland rolled over an overmatched FCS opponent, scoring 56 in the first half. Josh Jackson threw four touchdowns and the Terps ran for 317 yards and five scores. The going gets much tougher this weekend with a home game against Syracuse.
10. PURDUE (0-1)
Previous: 10. Last week: L 34-31 at Nevada.
The Boilermakers looked to be well on the way to an impressive road win to open the year before things fell apart. They allowed 17 points in the final seven minutes, including 10 in the final 52 seconds. Nevada scored, Elijah Sindelar threw an interception and a walk-on kicker hit a 56-yard field goal to win the game. A brutal opening after Sindelar threw for 423 yards and four touchdowns.
11. NORTHWESTERN (0-1)
Previous: 9. Last week: L 17-7 at Stanford.
The Wildcats had one of the tougher Week 1 assignments in the Big Ten and weren’t up to the challenge. Pat Fitzgerald’s team didn’t score until late. Clemson transfer QB Hunter Johnson was 6-of-17 for 55 yards and two interceptions, and his backup, TJ Green, was knocked out of the game. The Wildcats ran for just 93 yards on 33 carries.
12. INDIANA (1-0)
Previous: 12. Last week: W 34-24 vs. Ball State.
The Hoosiers managed to get it done against a game Ball State team that compiled 398 yards. Michael Penix threw for 326 yards and rushed for 67 more for IU, but also threw two interceptions. Indiana has Eastern Illinois this weekend before hosting Ohio State on Sept. 14.
13. ILLINOIS (1-0)
Previous: 13. Last week: W 42-3 vs. Akron.
Brandon Peters had an impressive debut at quarterback for the Illini, throwing for three touchdowns in a blowout win. Lovie Smith’s team rushed for 207 yards and three scores, and the defense held the Zips to 192 total yards of offense.
14. RUTGERS (1-0)
Previous: 14. Last week: W 48-21 vs. UMass.
Transfer quarterback McLane Carter threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns but also three interceptions as the Scarlet Knights overcame a slow start. Running back Isaih Pacheco rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns for Rutgers, whose next three opponents are Iowa, Boston College and Michigan.