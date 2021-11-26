Short-handed — and perhaps worn down — Nebraska's run defense finally yields late in the season

Iowa, which had five games this season in which it failed to rush for 100 yards — and failed to get to 75 yards in four of those — put up 186 Friday. That was more than in any other Iowa game this season, save for the 206 the Hawkeyes had against Kent State.

And all of that came one week after Wisconsin's tremendous freshman, Braelon Allen, went for 228 yards and three scores against Nebraska, including the game-winning 53-yard scoring scamper late in the fourth quarter.

"It really doesn’t help, not to have some of those guys. Damion Daniels has been a huge part of this team, especially in the run game, and JoJo, and Deontai, and others," NU coach Scott Frost said.

"I can’t blame that, though. We did a good enough job against the run for three quarters, and gave up a long one when we couldn't."

The Blackshirts haven't had much time for excuses all season, and that was true again Friday. Iowa made the play it needed. Nebraska didn't. The Hawkeyes won.

And now NU, with questions all over the field, goes into the offseason needing to figure out just how its defense goes about reaching the level this year's unit got to.