Seward native, ex-Husker Sam Koch retires from NFL after 16 seasons

Nebraska native and former Husker football player Sam Koch announced Thursday he is retiring from the NFL after 16 seasons.

A four-minute video posted to social media by the Baltimore Ravens revealed the news and featured well wishes from several past and present players. Baltimore drafted Koch in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and the Seward native is the organization's leader in games played in a Ravens uniform.

Koch, 39, won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012 and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

Koch played at Nebraska from 2001-05. As a senior, he shattered the school's single-season punting average record (46.51 yards per punt) to earn first-team All-American honors. He was also a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.

At Nebraska, Koch punted under current special teams coach Bill Busch. Koch made a visit to Memorial Stadium last year, where he caught up with Busch and offered some advice to the Huskers' punters for a day.

"Being back there and being in that red, love the Husker red and everything about it and I enjoy every second I can of it,” he told the Journal Star at the time.

