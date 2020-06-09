Seniority, generosity may decide who enters college stadiums

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand for college football are making plans to determine who gets a seat if stadium capacities are reduced because of concerns about the coronavirus.

This is a particularly painful task for athletic director Bill Moos of Nebraska, which has sold out every home football game since 1962. The Cornhuskers are a year-round passion in his state and the season ticket renewal rate for the 2020 season is a robust 93%.

So which fans will gain entry to 85,000-seat Memorial Stadium if capacity is reduced by half or even 75%?

Moos and his staff are weighing a number of variables, including whether all or some of the seven scheduled home games are played. How much money the season-ticket holder donates annually and how long he or she has owned the season tickets are also factors to determine priority. Moos is quick to point out that doesn't mean people down the list would get shut out.

“If they haven’t been with us for 40 years and given us a generous amount of money, they’re still fans and there should be a place for them as well,” he said.

Moos said it's possible some Husker fans would be allowed to attend five games, some four, some three and others two.