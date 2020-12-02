Senior Will Honas is Nebraska's co-leading tackler and has become a steady presence at ILB

“I would say it’s a combination of a lot of things,” he said. "The knee feels good, and I’m really confident in the guys around me right now. The defensive line is playing well. The other linebackers are doing a really good job setting the edges.

“I think my play is just reflective of my teammates and coaches, and those guys have really stepped up their game, and that has brought me along as well.”

Honas is probably looking at an increased number of snaps inside the rest of the season, too. Fellow senior inside linebacker Miller was lost, likely for the season, due to a spinal concussion suffered in the second half against Illinois. That leaves Honas, sophomore Reimer and a young set of options that includes redshirt freshmen Nick Henrich and Garrett Snodgrass.

Honas is one of many seniors who will have an interesting decision to make after the season about moving on or returning for an extra year of eligibility. If he came back, he’d be a rare fourth-year player out of a junior college. That conversation is for another day, though.

Right now, he’d gladly take more good play and a couple of wins to close out the season.