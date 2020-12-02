Senior Will Honas is Nebraska's co-leading tackler and has become a steady presence at ILB

We’re not talking about groundbreaking, earth-rattling stuff here, but all things considered, a play Will Honas made on third-and-10 early in the fourth quarter against Iowa stood out for several reasons.
Iowa led 23-20 and had the ball at the NU 22 after Cam Taylor-Britt muffed a punt moments before.
Honas followed talented Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson out almost to the numbers to Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras' left before the snap as the Hawkeyes emptied the backfield, showing the Husker defense was in man coverage across the board.
Petras liked the matchup and had Goodson on a crossing route, but Honas read it, closed the gap and made a sure tackle for a 3-yard gain. Iowa settled for a field goal and Nebraska remained within one score.
For a team that had just turned the ball over, had sputtered all year on third down and had an offense that’s struggled too much to be trailing by two scores with less than nine minutes left, it was a big spot and a big play.
“When a running back gets out there, he can do a few things, right? He can run a shallow, a vertical, he can run a stop route out there,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “You’re kind of ready for what happens — now anything can happen at any time — but I think he had a pretty good idea of what was coming on and I thought he made a really good play.
“It helped us get off the field after a misstep where we had to go right back out there. I was happy with the play he made.”
It’s the kind of steady work Honas has done in recent weeks for Nebraska.
The senior inside linebacker missed the Northwestern game due to injury — he made the trip and suited up, but watched Collin Miller and Luke Reimer take all the snaps — but has been among the Huskers’ best defenders since then.
“I would just say really understanding everyone’s assignments on defense allows me to know what I’m doing and play faster,” Honas said. “When you really have a good understanding of what everybody else around us is doing, it helps you play faster.
“Knowing your assignment and trusting your teammates is big.”
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder enters the weekend tied with JoJo Domann for the team lead in tackles with 38. His rate of 9.5 tackles per game is seventh in the Big Ten and his 0.75 sacks (three in four contests) is fourth in the conference.
Honas, remember, came to Nebraska from Butler (Kansas) Community College in 2018 and got on the field right away before suffering a season-ending knee injury Sept. 29 against Purdue. He was back for 2019, played in all 12 games and finished second on the team with 73 tackles, but a fully healthy offseason has paid dividends.
“I would say it’s a combination of a lot of things,” he said. "The knee feels good, and I’m really confident in the guys around me right now. The defensive line is playing well. The other linebackers are doing a really good job setting the edges.
“I think my play is just reflective of my teammates and coaches, and those guys have really stepped up their game, and that has brought me along as well.”
Honas is probably looking at an increased number of snaps inside the rest of the season, too. Fellow senior inside linebacker Miller was lost, likely for the season, due to a spinal concussion suffered in the second half against Illinois. That leaves Honas, sophomore Reimer and a young set of options that includes redshirt freshmen Nick Henrich and Garrett Snodgrass.
Honas is one of many seniors who will have an interesting decision to make after the season about moving on or returning for an extra year of eligibility. If he came back, he’d be a rare fourth-year player out of a junior college. That conversation is for another day, though.
Right now, he’d gladly take more good play and a couple of wins to close out the season.
“I think every time you step on the field, it’s what you put on tape, it’s who you are, and it’s got to be a pride thing,” he said. “Our record isn’t great, but you never want to put something on tape that you aren’t proud of. Every play, the eye in the sky never lies.
“So every play you got to bring it and you are going to be judged no matter how you play. Good or bad.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
