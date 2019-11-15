Tyrin Ferguson’s senior season didn’t go the way Nebraska coaches envisioned before the season started.
His career won’t finish the way most seniors’ do, either.
A team spokesman confirmed that Ferguson is no longer with the team and two sources tell the Journal Star the outside linebacker was dismissed from the program.
Ferguson appeared in six games and recorded just four tackles during a senior season that began with high expectations from Husker coaches.
Ferguson had not appeared in a game for Nebraska since a 34-7 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 12 and didn’t start a game this fall for NU.
Ferguson showed signs of promise as a junior, totaling 36 tackles (six for loss) and a sack despite being limited to eight games due to injury.
In July, outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt said of Ferguson, “his health is the only thing that’s really held him back,” and Dewitt generally spoke highly of the New Orleans native since arriving here after the 2017 season.