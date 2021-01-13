Senior defensive back Deontai Williams set to return to Huskers in 2021

Deontai Williams isn't done with college football just yet.
The senior Nebraska safety announced Wednesday morning that he intends to return to the program for the 2021 season and take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all players due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Williams played in all eight games for the Huskers in 2020 and made seven starts after missing nearly the entire 2019 season due to a shoulder injury.
The Jacksonville, Florida, native finished third on the team with 51 tackles and added four tackles for loss and a sack. That sack came on one of the defense's biggest plays of the season, when he stripped the ball from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown in the first half of NU's 30-23 victory over the Nittany Lions.
Williams has had a long and winding college career already. He was a highly thought-of recruit out of high school, but landed at Jones County (Mississippi) Junior College, where he missed the 2016 season due to injury and then played well in 2017.
He signed with Nebraska as part of coach Scott Frost's first recruiting class and was a part-time player in 2018. NU thought he was primed for a breakout season in 2019 before he suffered a shoulder injury during the season-opener against South Alabama that ended his season.
Now, 2021 will be the 24-year-old's sixth college season.
Even still, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he thought Williams was coming into his own during the 2020 season, considering it was his first full-time action at the Division I level.
"Just to see a guy that loves football lose the ability to play football because of something out of his control, then being able to rehab that injury, get his surgery, stay locked in, stay a part of the team, be a good teammate, continue to learn football and study film and then have a chance to come back this year and play well is really exciting for me," Chinander said in November. "I'm so happy for the young guy … I'm really happy for him that he gets to continue to do something he loves when it was taken away from him out of his control last year."
The question becomes how many of his fellow defenders will return along with him. Already, the Huskers have senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann and junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt back in the fold.
Three more decisions remain among 2020 starters, one at each level of the defense. They are safety Marquel Dismuke (Williams starting partner for all of this past fall), inside linebacker Will Honas and defensive lineman Ben Stille.
Should each of those three decide to come back for 2021, NU would have potentially nine starters back on the defensive side of the ball. The only departures so far are senior inside linebacker Collin Miller (medically retired) and senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (NFL).
This story will be updated.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.