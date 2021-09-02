Senior administrator John Johnson no longer at Nebraska

One of former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos' key staffers is no longer working for the athletic department.

Senior deputy athletic director and chief of staff John Johnson's tenure at NU ended officially on Aug. 31 after just more than two years at the school.

New Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts doesn't plan on having a chief of staff in his administration and so Alberts and Johnson mutually decided that Johnson would leave NU, a school spokesperson told the Journal Star.

Johnson was Moos' right-hand man from the time he was hired in July 2019 to Moos' abrupt departure from the department's top post in June.

Johnson and Moos' relationship extends back decades. Johnson was a senior administrator at Washington State when Moos was the AD there and actually served as WSU's interim athletic director after Moos left for Nebraska until WSU hired Pat Chun to the full-time role.