 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior administrator John Johnson no longer at Nebraska
0 Comments
topical

Senior administrator John Johnson no longer at Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

One of former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos' key staffers is no longer working for the athletic department. 

Senior deputy athletic director and chief of staff John Johnson's tenure at NU ended officially on Aug. 31 after just more than two years at the school. 

New Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts doesn't plan on having a chief of staff in his administration and so Alberts and Johnson mutually decided that Johnson would leave NU, a school spokesperson told the Journal Star. 

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Johnson was Moos' right-hand man from the time he was hired in July 2019 to Moos' abrupt departure from the department's top post in June. 

Johnson and Moos' relationship extends back decades. Johnson was a senior administrator at Washington State when Moos was the AD there and actually served as WSU's interim athletic director after Moos left for Nebraska until WSU hired Pat Chun to the full-time role. 

Johnson, a Spokane, Washington native, served as the athletic director at Eastern Washington, his alma mater, from 1993-97 before leaving for Weber State, where he was the athletic director until 2004.

"(Moos) has been a mentor of mine since I was in my 20s and he’s taught me a lot and he’s helped me grow throughout the years," Johnson said when Moos was first hired at NU. 
 
In addition to being Moos' chief of staff, Johnson was the department's liaison to Nebraska's men's basketball program. 
 
Johnson is married to Nebraska women's golf coach Lisa Johnson, whom Moos hired away from Idaho in June 2019.
 
Alberts' hire was announced July 14. 
John Johnson

Johnson

 Washington State

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was Josh Allen's season a fluke?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News