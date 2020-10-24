'Self-inflicted' problems, powerful Buckeyes far too much for Huskers to overcome in 2020 opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Nebraska’s 2020 football season ends at some point in December or January — and please, let’s not rush to such an end date after so much time and effort and delay and frustration and fight went into just getting to kickoff on Saturday at Ohio Stadium — the outcome forged in front of pretty much nobody except the ghosts of the Horseshoe and a national television audience will likely feel different in one way or another than it did on Oct. 24.

Will head coach Scott Frost and his Husker players look back on a 52-17 loss to the powerful Buckeyes as a building block with clear signs of progress — early production from two quarterbacks, a solid outing defending the run overall and promising performances from a host of young players? Or will they look back and figure that they should have had a sneaking suspicion then of what was to come thanks to a lack of offensive playmaking, particularly at wide receiver, and a continuation of problems like penalties and turnovers that have too often cost NU during Frost’s first two years coaching his alma mater and that cropped up again Saturday?

Maybe it will fall somewhere in the middle, too, or maybe COVID-19 will prove too much to overcome and the rest of the season will proceed in a herky-jerky fashion or not at all after some point.