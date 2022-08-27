Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Northwestern

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium.

It was over when: Casey Thompson's pass deflected off Wyatt Liewer's hands for a game-sealing interception. An obvious one, perhaps, but Nebraska still had the time left to drive down the field for a field goal that could send the game into overtime. A successful catch from Liewer would have set Nebraska up with a first down at its own 26-yard line with 1:30 left to play. Instead, Northwestern's Xander Mueller collected the tip ball to end the game.

Turning point: After scoring two touchdowns and forcing a turnover in the span of four plays, Nebraska elected to try a surprise onside kick rather than kick it deep midway through the third quarter. From that point on, Northwestern outscored Nebraska 14-0 for the come-from-behind win. It's possible that even if Nebraska kicked it deep, Northwestern could have driven down the field for a touchdown. But, giving a short field to a team down 11 points is how Northwestern scored a touchdown in 1:16 of in-game action.

Quotable: Casey Thompson describing his crazy backfield scramble that resulted in a 57-yard pass to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda on a broken play.

“That was a crazy play," Thompson said. "I was running out to the left and my first few reads weren’t open so I had a little bit of pressure and was actually going to run for the first down. I saw the DBs were looking at me and their eyes were in the backfield so I knew if I could buy some time I was going to reverse the field but I saw Isaiah go deep. He actually threw his hands up about three or four times, but I wanted to make sure nobody was behind him, so I just stuck my foot in the ground and made a play.”

Game ball: Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski. The 313 yards Hilinski totaled in the air against Nebraska marks his highest total since Oct. 2019, and his most productive game in a Northwestern uniform. Smartly, Northwestern didn't have Hilinski take many shots downfield instead opting for short passes that would get the Wildcats' playmakers in space. Hilinski was accurate with his throws and led several touchdown drives in the win, finishing 27-of-38 with a pair of touchdowns.

Game ball: Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald. In a battle of three-win teams from a year ago, Northwestern was the group that showed improvements. As a reminder, the Wildcats averaged all of 16.6 points per game offensively last season, including a seven-point performance against NU; 31 points is a marked improvement. Fitzgerald also rightly went for a fourth-down try deep in his own territory late in the second quarter, a gamble that paid off with a touchdown. Well-coached teams often prevail in one-score games like these, and Fitzgerald's group fits the bill.

Hat tip: To Nebraska punter Brian Buschini, whose consistency in flipping the field was a welcome change after last year's special teams struggles. Buschini's first punt as a Husker came from his own end zone, but the Montana transfer wasn't fazed as he set the Wildcats back to midfield. Buschini punted six times with an average boot of 47.2 yards and a long of 50 yards; that level of consistency will be welcomed if he can keep it up all year long.

Deep connection: Garcia-Castaneda's highlight connection with Thompson was one of four passes the New Mexico State transfer hauled in. He made an instant impact in his first game as a Husker by catching a 32-yard touchdown pass while a controversial fumble call overshadowed another excellent 24-yard grab in the second quarter. Garcia-Castaneda's 120 receiving yards set a new career high for the junior wide receiver.

Numbers for the road

0: Sacks recorded by the Nebraska defense, which failed to limit Hilinski's time in the pocket.

5: Nebraska's total penalty yardage, with the Huskers' only whistled infraction being an offsides penalty on defense.

34:12: Northwestern's time of possession, an area the Wildcats hurt NU with 8:24 more of the ball.

5-21: NU's record in one-score games under Frost; since 2018, no other FBS team has a worse record in such contests.

13: Targets for wide receiver Trey Palmer, who was a busy man all game long with eight catches for 68 yards.

101: Rushing yards for Anthony Grant, who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

9: Yards gained on the ground by any Husker not named Anthony Grant. Running backs Ajay Allen and Jaquez Yant received three carries apiece.