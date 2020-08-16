You are the owner of this article.
See the letter Husker parents are sending to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren
See the letter Husker parents are sending to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren

York High School football coach Glen Snodgrass and his wife crafted a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on behalf of 81 Nebraska football families.

In short, the parents want answers.

Snodgrass said Sunday he hopes the letter can be hand-delivered early this week. 

It will definitely be mailed, he said.

Here is the letter:

Download PDF Husker parents letter
Nebraska football logo 2014
