See the Huskers' new Big Ten football schedule for 2022

After opening with a Big Ten West foe, the Huskers return home for three straight nonconference games against FCS North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).

NU then has a bye week before hosting Indiana on Oct. 1. That means Scott Frost's fifth team will go more than 40 days between road games away from Memorial Stadium and won't play a true road game until traveling to Rutgers and Purdue back-to-back on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

Then comes another long stint in Lincoln with a second bye week on Oct. 22 and home games against Illinois and Minnesota on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, respectively.

That home date against the Gophers, though, kicks off what is likely to be a rugged month of November.

The Huskers travel to Michigan on Nov. 12, host Wisconsin on Nov. 19 and close the regular season on Black Friday at Iowa.

In all, seven of Nebraska's nine Big Ten games changed dates, as did both of NU's bye weeks. The only two dates that remain the same are Oct. 1 at home against Indiana, which will be NU's homecoming, and the Black Friday game at Kinnick Stadium against the Hawkeyes.