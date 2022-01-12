 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See the Huskers' new Big Ten football schedule for 2022
See the Huskers' new Big Ten football schedule for 2022

Nebraska's new Big Ten schedule for the 2022 season includes changes to seven dates and a pair of game locations. 

The league announced the revised schedule on Wednesday morning. It reworked several matchups and dates because of the impact of scheduling changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The most impactful change for the Huskers is also an expected one: NU will host Wisconsin and travel to Purdue. The way the 2022 schedule showed until Wednesday, the Huskers would have played at UW and hosted the Boilermakers two straight years. That was a leftover impact of the way the league’s scheduling changed for the shortened 2020 season and was always expected to be rectified.

Now, the Huskers are traveling to Purdue on Oct. 15 and hosting Wisconsin on Nov. 19. 

Nebraska is still set to face the same nine Big Ten opponents – its East Division crossovers are Rutgers, Michigan and Indiana – but they will occur in a different order.

The first four weeks of Nebraska’s schedule don't change under the new plan. The Huskers are still scheduled to open their season on Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. The threat to that game is if the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect ticket sales or the logistical challenge of taking teams and a broadcast across the Atlantic Ocean.

After opening with a Big Ten West foe, the Huskers return home for three straight nonconference games against FCS North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).

NU then has a bye week before hosting Indiana on Oct. 1. That means Scott Frost's fifth team will go more than 40 days between road games away from Memorial Stadium and won't play a true road game until traveling to Rutgers and Purdue back-to-back on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

Then comes another long stint in Lincoln with a second bye week on Oct. 22 and home games against Illinois and Minnesota on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, respectively.

That home date against the Gophers, though, kicks off what is likely to be a rugged month of November.

The Huskers travel to Michigan on Nov. 12, host Wisconsin on Nov. 19 and close the regular season on Black Friday at Iowa. 

In all, seven of Nebraska's nine Big Ten games changed dates, as did both of NU's bye weeks. The only two dates that remain the same are Oct. 1 at home against Indiana, which will be NU's homecoming, and the Black Friday game at Kinnick Stadium against the Hawkeyes. 

The Big Ten will also make similar changes to schedules beyond the 2022 season to ensure that divisional matchups don't get out of whack, but announced only this fall's games on Wednesday. Those future changes will likely continue to include keeping NU's series against Wisconsin and Purdue on alternating years, though the entire structure could be changed if the league were to decide to drop back to eight Big Ten games a year from nine. 

Here is the full slate: 

Date Opponent
Aug. 27 Northwestern (Dublin)
Sept. 3 North Dakota
Sept. 10 Georgia Southern
Sept. 17 Oklahoma
Sept. 24 Bye
Oct. 1 Indiana
Oct. 8 at Rutgers
Oct. 15 at Purdue
Oct. 22 Bye
Oct. 29 Illinois
Nov. 5 Minnesota
Nov. 12 at Michigan
Nov. 19 Wisconsin
Nov. 25 at Iowa

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

