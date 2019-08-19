Nebraska unveiled its alternate uniform for the 2019 season and it's an ode to the Blackshirts. Literally.
The Huskers will wear a black top with white trim numbers and white letters. The white helmet also features a black "N" instead of the classic red.
The school did not announce which game Nebraska will don the uniforms for.
Take a look for yourselves here.
The alternate uniform 2019
Watch: The alternate uniform video
Ndamukong Suh, Roy Helu Jr.
The alternate uniform tradition began again in 2009, when the Huskers wore 1962-style jerseys wore for a game against Louisiana-Lafayette commemorating Nebraska's 300th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium. Modeling here are former Huskers Ndamukong Suh (left) and Roy Helu.
AP file photo
2009 alternate uniforms
Nebraska's Pierre Allen (95) and his teammates donned special throwback uniforms duing a game against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009.
Journal star file photo
Alternate Uniforms 9.24.2012
Nebraska's alternate uniforms for the 2012 season, which were worn Sept. 29 against Wisconsin.
LJS file photo
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 9.29.2012
Former Huskers Brett Maher (96) and P.J. Mangieri (92) are first on the field in the Huskers alternate uniforms at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
2013 alternative uniforms
Nebraska's 2013 alternative uniforms, which the Huskers wore Sept. 14 against UCLA.
Courtesy photo
2013 alternate uni
Nebraska running back Ameer Abdullah (8) fumbles as he is hit by UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr (11) in fourth-quarter action at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013. The Huskers were wearing black-jersey alternate uniforms for the game.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal file photo
2014 alternate uniform
Close-up of Nebraska's 2014 alternate uniforms.
Courtesy photo
Alternate uniform 2014
Nebraska's 2014 alternate uniform. Nebraska wore the jerseys Sept. 27 against Illinois for Homecoming. The uniforms also featured custom gloves, shoes and undershirts.
Courtesy photo
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.27.14
As Nebraska defensive back Nate Gerry (25) returns a second quarter interception, teammate defensive end Randy Gregory (4) makes sure that Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner (86) is out of the play at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
2015 alternate uniform
Nebraska wore its black alternate uniforms against Northwestern on Oct. 24.
Courtesy photo
2015 alternate uniforms
The University of Nebraska and adidas in 2015 unveiled the new Primeknit Husker Bold alternative football uniforms, worn on Oct. 24 for the team's game against Northwestern.
Courtesy photo
Husker Chrome 2016 alternate uniforms
Nebraska's alternate "Husker Chrome" uniforms for the Sept. 24 Northwestern game in Evanston.
Brad Wehrli, adidas
Husker Chrome 2016 alternate uniforms
Nebraska's alternate "Husker Chrome" uniforms for the Sept. 24 Northwestern game in Evanston.
Brad Wehrli, adidas
Husker Chrome 2016 alternate uniforms
Nebraska's alternate "Husker Chrome" uniforms for the Sept. 24 Northwestern game in Evanston.
Brad Wehrli, adidas
Alternate uniforms
This year's alternate uniforms pay tribute to the 1997 championship Husker team.
Courtesy photo
Alternate uniforms
A full view of this year's alternate uniforms.
Courtesy photo
Nebraska's alternate uniforms
Nebraska will wear ‘Memorial Tribute’ alternate uniforms for its Nov. 10 game against Illinois.
Adidas
Nebraska's alternate uniforms
Nebraska will wear ‘Memorial Tribute’ alternate uniforms for its Nov. 10 game against Illinois.
Adidas
