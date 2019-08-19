{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska unveiled its alternate uniform for the 2019 season and it's an ode to the Blackshirts. Literally. 

The Huskers will wear a black top with white trim numbers and white letters. The white helmet also features a black "N" instead of the classic red. 

The school did not announce which game Nebraska will don the uniforms for. 

Take a look for yourselves here. 

