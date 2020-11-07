Second-half interceptions doom Huskers in 21-13 loss to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Scott Frost thought his football team was primed to break through and earn the kind of victory that represents a step forward for a program trying to gain its footing.
Instead, the Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon broke down, the works too gummed up by the kind of mistakes that have caused program to sputter and chug rather than kick into gear.
Penalties? Check. Missed tackles? Check.
The back-breakers in a 21-3 loss to Northwestern? A pair of interceptions, one each by junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, that turned scoring chances into dust.
Martinez's came early in the fourth quarter when he came back to the middle of the field late and threw a ball up for grabs toward tight end Austin Allen, a mistake quarterbacks can ill-afford to make, particularly into the end zone.
It was enough for head coach Scott Frost to take Martinez out of the game and put McCaffrey in. The dynamic redshirt freshman led the Huskers down the field on a nine-play, 70-yard march, only to have a second-and-goal pass attempt deflected up into the air and intercepted by Chris Bergan around the goal line with 6 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the game.
From there, Northwestern went to work on the clock, converting a athird-and-9 on a 15-yard completion from quarterback Peyton Ramsey to receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman. Nebraska forced a punt and McCaffrey led the Huskers down to the Northwestern 20-yard line before before a fourth-down incompletion to Wan'Dale Robinson at the goal line ended the Huskers' late hopes.
It was a fitting end, too, considering it was only the final of several failures in the red zone.
Nebraska, which amassed 442 yards of offense to Northwestern's 317, had the ball at the Wildcats' 25-yard line or further seven times on the day. Those drives finished like this: Field goal, field goal, missed field goal, touchdown, interception, interception, turnover on downs.
Support Local Journalism
Seven prime scoring chances turned into 13 points against a Northwestern defense that had to work hard in the first half but continued a fantastic start to the season. In three wins, Pat Fitzgerald's defense has allowed exactly zero points after halftime.
In a game that was virtually certain to come down to execution in the small parts of the game, the details, Northwestern clearly had the better track record and the better day.
Nebraska had the lead at halftime thanks mostly to a strong overall defensive performance and a pair of big plays from redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer.
Farmer, the Atlanta native, got an assist on his first interception, but handled No. 2 solo.
The rangy redshirt freshman safety fielded a throw from Ramsey early in the second quarter after it bounded off of senior Husker safety Marquel Dismuke’s helmet, setting up Nebraska around midfield for a drive that ultimately ended in senior kicker Connor Culp’s second field goal of the first half.
Later in the quarter, Farmer made a big play all on his own, undercutting a Ramsey throw to the flat, picking it cleanly and running it back 37 yards to the Wildcats’ 3-yard line. He was stopped from scoring only by the Northwestern senior quarterback, who cut him down just shy of the end zone.
The Huskers capitalized on the next play, though, when senior running back Dedrick Mills punched in a scoring run.
Nebraska ran a whopping 48 plays in the first half and generated 226 yards, but were too often beset by penalties, inefficiency and red zone troubles to extend its lead further.
Martinez completed 10-of-22 in the first half for 108 yards. The Huskers had five penalties, four on the offensive line, and turned four trips into the red zone into just 14 points. Culp missed a 38-yard field goal after connecting on his first two and the Mills’ scoring run salvaged an otherwise underwhelming first half in the execution department.
The defense, though, rebounded in a big way from a slow start. Northwestern running back Drake Anderson ripped off a 41-yard touchdown run to cap an 80-yard opening touchdown drive, but the Wildcats managed just 52 yards on 23 plays over the rest of the first half.
Nebraska allowed just two first downs, forced two turnovers and sacked Ramsey.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!