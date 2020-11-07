Second-half interceptions doom Huskers in 21-13 loss to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Scott Frost thought his football team was primed to break through and earn the kind of victory that represents a step forward for a program trying to gain its footing.

Instead, the Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon broke down, the works too gummed up by the kind of mistakes that have caused program to sputter and chug rather than kick into gear.

Penalties? Check. Missed tackles? Check.

The back-breakers in a 21-3 loss to Northwestern? A pair of interceptions, one each by junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, that turned scoring chances into dust.

Martinez's came early in the fourth quarter when he came back to the middle of the field late and threw a ball up for grabs toward tight end Austin Allen, a mistake quarterbacks can ill-afford to make, particularly into the end zone.

It was enough for head coach Scott Frost to take Martinez out of the game and put McCaffrey in. The dynamic redshirt freshman led the Huskers down the field on a nine-play, 70-yard march, only to have a second-and-goal pass attempt deflected up into the air and intercepted by Chris Bergan around the goal line with 6 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the game.