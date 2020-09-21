Season back on the table, Wan'Dale Robinson says Huskers are ready to throw on the pads

Wan'Dale Robinson and his Husker football teammates haven't thrown on football pads in a long time.
They've come close, during spring practice and then during a very brief August camp, until COVID-19 issues arose both times.
If all goes to plan, Robinson will be back in full gear in a couple of weeks.
"It will feel a little different," the sophomore wide receiver said during an appearance on "Sports Nightly" on Monday. "We haven't done that since November, but it will feel good though to finally really feel like we're back to football."
Robinson has attempted to progress under a normal routine during a not-so-normal time. Football, working out and school work.
"Just basic college life," he said.
It's been far from basic. Yet, Robinson said the Huskers maintained a common focus, even when their season was initially shut down on Aug. 11 with no immediate plan in sight.
"It was really hard, but at the end of the day we just tried to stay positive, just knowing that they (the coaches) were fighting for us, trying to fight to play and knowing that whatever we could do to play, there were going to do," Robinson said Monday. "They had our backs the whole way."
As the players awaited word on a season — how it was going to look and when it was going to be played — they showed up every day with the same approach, Robinson said.
"Workouts were the same, the same intensity, you want to get better," he said. "You think about it, we were going to play at some point, so why not get better? Why not give everything that you've got with every practice, every workout, all the routes that we run with the quarterbacks? (At the) end of the day, it's just going to help us get better with all the extra work we do."
There's been a lot of outside noise amid the uncertainty. Much has been made about the Huskers being very vocal over the past month, which included a lawsuit against the Big Ten by eight players. National media members have taken their shots at the program. On Saturday, the Big Ten revealed a revamped schedule. The Huskers are set to open with Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State over a four-week window. Some have snickered at it.
That hasn't fazed Robinson, who is just happy to be playing football again.
"We're just worried about what we can control and we're just trying to get better each and every day," the Frankfort, Kentucky, native said. "We're not worried about outside hype and things like that, or what our schedule looks like. We're just trying to get better every day."
Personally, Robinson says, he has spent a lot of time crafting his skills as a wide receiver after splitting time at wide receiver and running back, out of necessity, last year. More importantly, he wants to stay healthy after recording 40 passes for 443 yards while rushing for 340 more yards.
Robinson also is happy to see some bigger guys in the receiving room. The Huskers added 6-foot-4 Omar Manning from the junior college ranks and 6-2 Zavier Betts from Bellevue West.
"It's definitely nice to have some monsters on the outside, scare some people, but at the end of the day everybody just has to make plays, no matter the size," the 5-10 Robinson said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
