Season back on the table, Wan'Dale Robinson says Huskers are ready to throw on the pads

"Workouts were the same, the same intensity, you want to get better," he said. "You think about it, we were going to play at some point, so why not get better? Why not give everything that you've got with every practice, every workout, all the routes that we run with the quarterbacks? (At the) end of the day, it's just going to help us get better with all the extra work we do."

There's been a lot of outside noise amid the uncertainty. Much has been made about the Huskers being very vocal over the past month, which included a lawsuit against the Big Ten by eight players. National media members have taken their shots at the program. On Saturday, the Big Ten revealed a revamped schedule. The Huskers are set to open with Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State over a four-week window. Some have snickered at it.

That hasn't fazed Robinson, who is just happy to be playing football again.

"We're just worried about what we can control and we're just trying to get better each and every day," the Frankfort, Kentucky, native said. "We're not worried about outside hype and things like that, or what our schedule looks like. We're just trying to get better every day."