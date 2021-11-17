Scouting Wisconsin: Breaking down the Badgers

How impressive has Braelon Allen been as a 17-year-old, and how important has he become with the injuries in Wisconsin’s backfield?

CB: Braelon Allen is a special, special talent. UW didn’t know if he was going to be a linebacker or a tailback until this summer, and now he’s the starter. One could argue that Allen’s climb into the rotation was a turning point this season and he’s rewarded the Badgers with six consecutive 100-yard games, which hadn’t been done by a UW freshman since Anthony Davis in 2001.

After injuries and dismissal of other scholarship running backs, Allen’s now being asked to carry the load of about 25 rushes per game.

How far has Mertz come since the beginning of the year?

CB: I’d say far. Early this season, he wasn’t getting much help from his offensive line and his mechanics weren’t holding up when pressure came. Now, he’s trusting his offensive line more, staying on time with the play and making subtle moves in the pocket to step away from pressure and avoid the negative plays that crushed him to open the year.

While the rest of the offense got going around him, he realized he can put up impressive numbers just by staying within himself and the offense.