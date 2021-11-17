 Skip to main content
Scouting Wisconsin: Breaking down the Badgers
topical

Iowa Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and defensive end Isaiah Mullens celebrate a sack against Iowa on Oct. 30.

 Associated Press file photo

Location: Madison, Wis.

Coach: Paul Chryst (seventh year at Wisconsin, 63-22; 10th year overall, 82-41).

Record: 7-3, 5-2 Big Ten.

Rankings: No. 19 AP, No. 15 CFP.

OFFENSIVE RATING: 6

Averages / national rank

Points

26.2 / 79

Total yards

390.0 / 77

Rushing yards

227.1 / 11

Passing yards

162.9 / 117

DEFENSIVE RATING: 10

Averages / national rank

Points

14.6 / 2

Total yards

216.3 / 1

Rushing yards

60.6 / 1

Passing yards

155.7 / 2

SPECIALISTS RATING: 2

Averages / national rank

Kickoff returns

14.15 / 128

Punt returns

4.71 / 112

Net punting

39.34 / 65

Why you may need Rolaids

1. Georgia's defense gets most of the headlines, and deservedly so, for a dominant season. But Wisconsin's defense is nasty. The Badgers allow 30 fewer yards per game than the Bulldogs, are second to Georgia in points allowed, and give up the fewest rushing yards and second-fewest passing yards in the country. UW's three losses haven't been the fault of the defense.

2. The Badgers have gotten back to their roots offensively. Behind freshman running back Braelon Allen (6-foot-2 238 pounds), Wisconsin is averaging 269.7 rushing yards per game during its current six-game winning streak, the best such number in the nation in that stretch among FBS teams. A position that was unsettled early in the season has found stability with one of the top newcomers.

3. Wisconsin has a ton to play for. The Badgers are tied with Iowa at the top of the Big Ten's West Division, and hold the tiebreaker over the Hawkeyes thanks to their head-to-head win a few weeks ago. The Hawkeyes have a pair of winnable games left, against Illinois and Nebraska. The Badgers have NU and Minnesota. Win out, and UW will go to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game.

Why you might chill

1. Nebraska's offense, and Adrian Martinez in particular, have had success moving the ball against Wisconsin. In 2019, Martinez had 309 total yards and two touchdowns as NU rolled up 493 total yards. In 2018, Martinez had 441 yards and three scores as the Huskers put up 518 yards. Yes, Wisconsin won both of those games. But the Huskers have been able to at least make the Badgers sweat a little bit.

2. Things likely won't change dramatically for NU offensively, but with four offensive assistants now gone, don't be surprised if the Huskers have all kinds of gadgets and other wrinkles Wisconsin hasn't seen. Whatever that looks like, the Badgers will likely be wary of Nebraska throwing everything it has at a defense that has had trouble at times slowing the Nebraska attack. Maybe a couple of gadget plays put NU over the top.

3. Wisconsin in the return game is somehow worse than Nebraska. The Badgers rank behind NU nationally in average yards per kickoff return (128th of 130) and only a few spots ahead of NU's anemic punt return unit (112th, while Nebraska is 128th). Those numbers haven't mattered much because of Wisconsin's elite defense, but it shouldn't be an area where the Huskers are overwhelmed.

By the numbers

10: The Badgers have 10 interceptions during their current six-game winning streak. That's in addition to 21 pass breakups over those six games.

9: Wisconsin's defense has gone more than nine quarters without allowing a touchdown. In 10 games, the Badgers' defense has given up just 12 TDs.

2: Wisconsin has two of the top five highest-graded linebackers in the nation this season according to Pro Football Focus. Leo Chenal is No. 1, and Jack Sanborn is No. 5.

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the four most interesting Husker notes from Tuesday, including an injured Blackshirt returning to action.

Press coverage

Colten Bartholomew covers the Badgers for The Wisconsin State Journal.

How has Wisconsin been able to rebound from the 1-3 start to win six in a row?

CB: The two biggest factors in UW’s turnaround from the first month of the season is decreasing their turnovers and the offensive line becoming more cohesive.

After throwing six interceptions in the first three weeks, redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown three over the past seven games. The muffs in special teams have also gone away.

Everyone expects the Badgers' offensive lines to be like an assembly line, but only one player on this year’s line (senior right tackle Logan Bruss) has been a regular starter before. Add in Bruss and left tackle Tyler Beach missing time in training camp and a slow start by that group is explainable. They’ve been significantly better opening holes in the run game and protecting Mertz in the past six weeks.

How impressive has Braelon Allen been as a 17-year-old, and how important has he become with the injuries in Wisconsin’s backfield?

CB: Braelon Allen is a special, special talent. UW didn’t know if he was going to be a linebacker or a tailback until this summer, and now he’s the starter. One could argue that Allen’s climb into the rotation was a turning point this season and he’s rewarded the Badgers with six consecutive 100-yard games, which hadn’t been done by a UW freshman since Anthony Davis in 2001.

After injuries and dismissal of other scholarship running backs, Allen’s now being asked to carry the load of about 25 rushes per game.

How far has Mertz come since the beginning of the year?

CB: I’d say far. Early this season, he wasn’t getting much help from his offensive line and his mechanics weren’t holding up when pressure came. Now, he’s trusting his offensive line more, staying on time with the play and making subtle moves in the pocket to step away from pressure and avoid the negative plays that crushed him to open the year.

While the rest of the offense got going around him, he realized he can put up impressive numbers just by staying within himself and the offense.

What has allowed Wisconsin’s defense to keep chugging along like always and maybe even be a little better than the past few years?

CB: The linebackers have been the linchpin to UW’s defense for a number of years, and this team’s group of Noah Burks, Leo Chenal, Nick Herbig and Jack Sanborn are playing extremely well. But improvements by the defensive line in creating penetration and opening rushing lanes for linebackers and better play on the outside to make quarterbacks hold onto the ball are all factors.

UW changed D-line coaches, hiring former Badgers lineman Ross Kolodziej to coach the line, and brought in NFL veteran Hank Poteat to coach the cornerbacks. Poteat has been able to hammer home individual technique lessons with the corners, and it’s showing in the level of separation they’re allowing.

It’s been quite a couple weeks here in Lincoln. Any talk from the Badgers about what they’ve seen from the Huskers while observing from afar?

CB: There’s a boatload of respect for Adrian Martinez on the Badgers defense. They remember well what Martinez has done to them the past two times they’ve played, racking up about 375 yards of total offense per game. Players also acknowledged that they’ll be ready for anything given the coaching changes that have occurred at Nebraska.

This late in the season, it’s unlikely that the Cornhuskers can altogether change their offensive scheme, but the Badgers know there will be some things they haven’t seen before on Saturday.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

