Scouting Rutgers: Breaking down the Scarlet Knights

What is Noah Vedral's status for the game after suffering an ankle injury against Maryland?

GS: We're going to have to wait and see. He's working his tail off with treatment and everything else. I know he'd love to, obviously. It's where he's from, it's where he went to school, so it will be a later in the week to a game-time decision, for sure.

What are the challenges of this week, with National Signing Day on Wednesday and a game on Friday?

GS: It's different. And then more than any of that, we're in final exams. We start final exams on Tuesday, and they go all the way through to the following Tuesday.

This is going to be tough. We play on Friday (and) we have guys who have final exams on Friday. So you talk about uncharted territory, this is for sure uncharted territory.

If we could have had it the way we would have wanted, we would have played on Saturday. But that's the way it goes, we've got to figure a way to create a plan and then execute that plan with all things being involved.

Have you given any thought to potentially playing in a bowl game?