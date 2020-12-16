Scouting Rutgers: Breaking down the Scarlet Knights

Location: Piscataway, New Jersey.
Coach: Greg Schiano (first year of second stint at Rutgers, 12th season overall, 71-72).
Record: 3-5.
Rankings: Not ranked.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 4
Averages / national rank
Points
27.4 / 72
Total yards
350.0 / 102
Rushing yards
139.2 / 90
Passing yards
210.8 / 82
DEFENSIVE RATING: 4
Averages / national rank
Points
32.6 / 92
Total yards
428.2 / 84
Rushing yards
184.0 / 87
Passing yards
244.2 / 80
SPECIALISTS RATING: 7
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
23.46 / 26
Punt returns
9.78 / 33
Net punting
42.14 / 10
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Rutgers is playing for a lot — winning four Big Ten games for the first time since joining the conference, a potential bowl slot, even more momentum going into an offseason for a program that already feels like it's taken a step in the right direction. Nebraska … is really not playing for much. It's been a disappointing year for NU, though the players and coaches say they want to keep playing. We'll find out how much in the cold of New Jersey on a Friday night against a motivated opponent.
2. It's gonna be lousy in Piscataway on Friday. The leftovers from a nasty winter storm will be hanging around, it's going to be dark and cold, and the Scarlet Knights aren't allowing fans into their stadium. The Huskers have trouble executing when the weather is good. What's it going to look like with a bunch of snow and frigid temperatures against a defense that has 15 takeaways in eight games?
3. Nebraska has made a habit out of losing the field position battle, and Friday could be another big struggle on special teams. Rutgers is a top-30 unit nationally in kickoff returns, top 35 in punt returns and top 10 in net punting. If the game is close, and why wouldn't it be, the Scarlet Knights on paper have a dramatic advantage when it comes to creating field position. NU will have to be better than it has been on special teams, or find another way to make up the difference.
Why you might chill
1. As much progress as the Scarlet Knights have made, as much as Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano are a perfect fit for each other, this is still the very early stage of a massive rebuild. Rutgers still makes a lot of the mistakes a team learning how to win makes, and the talent level in the program isn't yet at a level to compete consistently in the Big Ten. Nebraska can out-talent Rutgers. Can the Huskers outwork, out-execute, and out-everything else the Scarlet Knights?
2. Rutgers has struggled to hold leads. The Scarlet Knights led Illinois by double digits in the third quarter and took a lead into the fourth quarter before losing on a last-second field goal. They led Michigan 17-7 at halftime and 27-21 after three quarters before losing in overtime. They had a fourth-quarter lead against Maryland before having to rally to tie the game late and win in overtime. NU has struggled in the second halves of games this year, but Rutgers has not been afraid to let teams back in.
3. Nebraska has to get there first, but Rutgers' red zone defense has taken a beating this season. Opponents have scored on 31 of 34 trips inside the Rutgers 20 (91% success rate), and have gotten touchdowns on 23 of those 34 opportunities (68%). Again, the Huskers have to execute well enough to put themselves in position. But if they do, points are there to be had.
By the numbers
3: Rutgers' three Big Ten wins are tied for its most since joining the conference in 2014. A fourth win would give the Scarlet Knights their most league wins since 2012, when they won five in the Big East.
141.1: Rutgers is averaging 350 yards of offense per game in 2020, 141.1 more per contest than what the Scarlet Knights averaged in Big Ten games in 2019.
8: Rutgers was one of just three Big Ten teams to play all eight of its scheduled games this season, joining Iowa and Penn State.
Press coverage
Select quotes from Rutgers coach Greg Schiano as the Scarlet Knights prepare for Nebraska.
Are you surprised to be playing Nebraska this week?
GS: I kind of had a thought that's who we would play. So I wasn't surprised. I was kind of happy because we had started breaking them down, and I know our young coaches would have been really angry at me because I took a bet and started our film breakdowns last week. Had I been wrong, I'm sure they would not be excited to start a new opponent on Sunday, but now it's all good, and we've got a lot of work to do.
What is Noah Vedral's status for the game after suffering an ankle injury against Maryland?
GS: We're going to have to wait and see. He's working his tail off with treatment and everything else. I know he'd love to, obviously. It's where he's from, it's where he went to school, so it will be a later in the week to a game-time decision, for sure.
What are the challenges of this week, with National Signing Day on Wednesday and a game on Friday?
GS: It's different. And then more than any of that, we're in final exams. We start final exams on Tuesday, and they go all the way through to the following Tuesday.
This is going to be tough. We play on Friday (and) we have guys who have final exams on Friday. So you talk about uncharted territory, this is for sure uncharted territory.
If we could have had it the way we would have wanted, we would have played on Saturday. But that's the way it goes, we've got to figure a way to create a plan and then execute that plan with all things being involved.
Have you given any thought to potentially playing in a bowl game?
GS: I haven't gone there. Obviously, I'm not living in a bunker, I understand that's something that might be out there. But to me, this Nebraska game is everything. We have a chance to win four Big Ten games. That hasn't been done here, ever. So we're shooting for something that has not been done at Rutgers.
And to do it in a situation where you play nine straight, and do it in a situation where you didn't have any nonconference to work out the kinks, I think everyone in our program understands, this is a chance to do something special.
We're not talking about hoisting a trophy, but we are talking about doing something that's never been done here before. And those are all steps that we'd like to take, and it's going to take every single bit of effort, experience, wisdom, whatever you want to call it.
Nine straight weeks. It's taken its toll. We're going to have to muster it up here.
