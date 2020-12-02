Scouting Purdue: Breaking down the Boilermakers

3. Purdue appears to have discovered a running game to go with its potent passing attack. Running back Zander Horvath, all 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds of him, has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of Purdue's five games, marking the first time since 2018 a Purdue back has had at least that many 100-yard efforts in the same season. Should he get to 100 against the Huskers, he would be the first Boilermaker running back with four 100-yard games in a season since 2005. A big bruiser who's tough to tackle.

Why you might chill

1. Nebraska will get to face a Bob Diaco defense rather than rely on one to get stops. During its three-game losing streak, Purdue has allowed 27, 34 and 37 points in games that were all decided by one score. The deciding score against Rutgers came when the Scarlet Knights put together an 18-play drive that chewed up 9:38 of game clock and included 15 running plays. The NU offense should have a chance to find some semblance of momentum.