Scouting Purdue: Breaking down the Boilermakers

Coach: Jeff Brohm (fourth season, 49-34 overall, 19-24 at Purdue).
Record: 2-3.
Rankings: Not ranked.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 6
Averages / national rank
Points
27.2 / 76
Total yards
401.8 / 60
Rushing yards
97.8 / 122
Passing yards
304.0 / 19
DEFENSIVE RATING: 5
Averages / national rank
Points
28.4 / 61
Total yards
406.0 / 63
Rushing yards
151.6 / 54
Passing yards
254.4 / 89
SPECIALISTS RATING: 3
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
17.81 / 92
Punt returns
4.00 / 96
Net punting
36.10 / 99
Why you may need Rolaids
1. There isn't a better pair of receivers in the Big Ten than David Bell and Rondale Moore. Bell, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore, has been nothing short of spectacular nearly from the day he arrived on Purdue's campus last year, and this season has 43 catches for 493 yards and seven TDs. Moore, despite playing just two games because of injuries, already has 22 catches. The two are combining for nearly 195 receiving yards per game and will stress Nebraska's defense both vertically and horizontally.
2. Playing at West Lafayette has not been kind to Nebraska in recent trips. The Huskers have lost two of three in Ross-Ade Stadium, including last year's 31-27 decision, and a 55-44 loss to a horrific Purdue squad in 2015. The only win in those three games came in 2017, when Tanner Lee's touchdown pass to Stanley Morgan with 14 seconds left gave NU a 25-24 win in a game it trailed by 12 in the fourth quarter.
3. Purdue appears to have discovered a running game to go with its potent passing attack. Running back Zander Horvath, all 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds of him, has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of Purdue's five games, marking the first time since 2018 a Purdue back has had at least that many 100-yard efforts in the same season. Should he get to 100 against the Huskers, he would be the first Boilermaker running back with four 100-yard games in a season since 2005. A big bruiser who's tough to tackle.
Why you might chill
1. Nebraska will get to face a Bob Diaco defense rather than rely on one to get stops. During its three-game losing streak, Purdue has allowed 27, 34 and 37 points in games that were all decided by one score. The deciding score against Rutgers came when the Scarlet Knights put together an 18-play drive that chewed up 9:38 of game clock and included 15 running plays. The NU offense should have a chance to find some semblance of momentum.
2. This could very well be Nebraska's final game of the season. Who knows what the next weeks will bring, but the Minnesota game is certainly up in the air, and who knows what the championship week games will look like with virus numbers surging around the country. The Huskers have said from the beginning that all they want to do is play football. Well, Saturday could be the last time this season NU gets to do that. Motivation shouldn't be an issue.
3. It's fair to wonder where Purdue is from a morale standpoint after three straight one-score losses. This was a team that beat Iowa to open the season, and has at least given itself a chance in all three defeats. The Boilermakers' biggest rival, Indiana, is enjoying its best season in years, and Purdue's losses have taken some shine off that season-ending matchup.
By the numbers
1991: The last year Nebraska played a conference opponent on the road in consecutive seasons before Saturday. NU played at Kansas in 1990 and 1991.
1992: The last year Nebraska played a regular-season game in December. That game came against Kansas State in the Tokyo Bowl.
8.6: Catches per game for sophomore David Bell. Purdue looks to him often, and he often delivers.
Press coverage
Mike Carmin covers Purdue football for the Lafayette Journal & Courier.
He’s back now, of course, but how much of a distraction, if any, was the Rondale Moore situation while he was out?
MC: He apologized to his teammates for being a distraction during the first three games, but I'm not sure it was needed. While everyone outside the program was focused on whether Rondale would play, I think the players were focused on who was available. Purdue started 2-0 without Rondale and could've used him against Northwestern, but has lost two straight with him in the lineup. He's a special talent and coach Jeff Brohm developed some new ways to get him the ball.
How is the Bob Diaco experience going?
MC: Bob hasn't made himself available to talk about Purdue's defense since the second day of training camp in late September or early October. When he did talk, he didn't offer much and, to be honest, I'm not sure what he knew about his defense since Purdue had only eight spring practices and hadn't played a game. But what we've seen on the field in recent weeks isn't going in the right direction. Purdue has four sacks for the season, no forced turnovers in the last two games and getting off the field on third down has been a big issue.
Has there been a common theme to emerge during the three-game losing streak?
MC: The defense has struggled in key situations. Northwestern, Minnesota and Rutgers each scored on their opening possessions. Both Minnesota and Rutgers played keep-away by running the ball effectively and preventing Brohm's offense from getting off the field. Third down has been a nightmare for the defense. Offensively, Purdue has scored enough points but committed a costly turnover in each of the last two weeks. The margin for error has been slim.
How much fun is it to watch David Bell every week?
MC: He's been fantastic and keeps getting better. He wins every 50-50 ball. His route running is smooth, and he glides through the secondary and just makes plays. He has good chemistry with current quarterback Jack Plummer.
How much does the absence of linebacker Derrick Barnes in the first half this week after his targeting penalty affect the Purdue defense?
MC: Big loss. Barnes was enjoying one of the best games of his career before the penalty. He had nine solo tackles, running sideline-to-sideline to make plays, including one on fourth down in the second quarter. Not only did the targeting play take Barnes out of the game, it gave Rutgers a first-and-goal and the Scarlet Knights scored the go-ahead touchdown. Without the penalty, Rutgers would've settled for a field goal and a tie game.
