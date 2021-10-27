Scouting Purdue: Breaking down the Boilermakers

Is there concern about how fresh the Boilermakers will be Saturday after back-to-back games against Iowa and Wisconsin?

MC: They're still in good shape. They had an off week before playing Iowa and they came out of that game in decent shape. Wisconsin was more physical and wore down the defense in the second half with its powerful running game.

How did the three-quarterback rotation come about? Is that something you see continuing?

MC: It wasn't as effective against the Badgers compared to the Hawkeyes since the element of surprise was gone. Plus, Wisconsin is always a bad matchup for Purdue, which could play 10 quarterbacks and not win the game. Jeff Brohm is trying to generate rushing yards from different sources than from the running back position. Purdue has one scholarship running back right now and he's attempting to find yardage elsewhere. Jack Plummer and Austin Burton rushed for 30 yards against Iowa but only 1 against Wisconsin. I think it continues but the rotation became predictable. Brohm needs to let Plummer and Burton throw more — or at least show the threat.

How special is George Karlaftis? I assume he’s basically a legend at this point as a West Lafayette native.