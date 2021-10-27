Scouting Purdue: Breaking down the Boilermakers

How's your scouting of Purdue coming along? Chris Basnett shares his ahead of Saturday's 2:30 p.m. tilt at Memorial Stadium.
Location: West Lafayette, Indiana.
Coach: Jeff Brohm (5th year at Purdue, 23-28, 53-38 overall).
Record: 4-3, 2-2 Big Ten
Rankings: None.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 4
Averages / national rank
Points
22.1 / 106
Total yards
391.9 / 72
Rushing yards
74.3 / 129
Passing yards
317.6 / 12
DEFENSIVE RATING: 8
Averages / national rank
Points
16.3 / 9
Total yards
301.6 / 13
Rushing yards
141.1 / 53
Passing yards
160.4 / 5
SPECIALISTS RATING: 3
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
14.00 / 127
Punt returns
7.17 / 73
Net punting
37.47 / 92
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Purdue's defense is real. Defensive end George Karlaftis is a first-round NFL Draft talent, and the Boilermakers are plenty good everywhere else, too. Last week's 30-13 loss to Wisconsin marked the first time all season Purdue has allowed more than 27 points in a game. The Boilers also have a shutout, and games of allowing nine and seven points. Nebraska is going to have to work to find the end zone.
2. Purdue's offense isn't great, but David Bell is a game-changer. The junior receiver torched Iowa's vaunted defense for 240 yards on 11 catches and leads the Big Ten in receiving yards per game at 118.7, a total that ranks sixth nationally. Bell has gone past 100 receiving yards 14 times in 24 career games at Purdue.
3. Purdue won't have any trouble playing a close game. Of the Boilers' last 17 games, 10 have been decided by seven points or less, with Purdue going 5-5 in those games. That includes a 31-27, come-from-behind win over Nebraska in 2019, when the Boilermakers scored on a reverse late in the contest in West Lafayette.
Why you might chill
1. Purdue is just three weeks removed from its bye week but has played two consecutive physical games against Iowa and Wisconsin. The Boilermakers wore down in the second half last week against the Badgers' run game, and Nebraska would certainly like to lean on its ground game and try to do the same. With upcoming games against Michigan State and Ohio State, where is Purdue's gas tank right now?
2. While Bell is a special talent at receiver, Purdue's offense is nothing short of rough to watch. The Boilermakers rank 129th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards per game, and will have no problem abandoning the run completely should NU take it away or jump to an early lead. Purdue has scored more than 24 points in a game just twice — in its first two games of the season against Oregon State and lowly UConn.
3. Nebraska has scored at least 25 points in each of its last eight games against Purdue. Oddly enough, if the Huskers are able to turn the game into a shootout, that could go against what Jeff Brohm and his staff want. Especially with Purdue sporting perhaps the most improved defense in the nation this season. Memorial Stadium likes its fireworks, and a high-scoring game could play into Nebraska's hands.
By the numbers
13: Purdue has scored 13 points in a game four times this season, going 1-3 in those contests.
4: This will be just the fourth trip Purdue has made to Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. The last came in 2018.
2010: Purdue hasn't played on Oct. 30 since 2010, a blowout loss at Illinois. The Boilermakers are 1-7 in their last eight Oct. 30 games dating to 1965.
Press coverage
Mike Carmin covers the Boilermakers for the Lafayette Journal and Courier.
How banged up is Purdue overall right now?
MC: The list is starting to grow. They've been without starting running back Zander Horvath since the UConn win. Starting cornerback Cory Trice has been out since Notre Dame. Defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell is out this week but he's played a only handful of snaps the last three games. Kydran Jenkins, a defensive end, has taken most of the snaps opposite of George Karlaftis, but he was banged up last week. The offensive line had a couple injured against Wisconsin, but I'm guessing they'll play Saturday. Chris Van Eekeran, who handles kickoffs, stepped on a ball on Iowa and suffered a high ankle sprain. He's out again this week. That's it as of Tuesday.
Is there concern about how fresh the Boilermakers will be Saturday after back-to-back games against Iowa and Wisconsin?
MC: They're still in good shape. They had an off week before playing Iowa and they came out of that game in decent shape. Wisconsin was more physical and wore down the defense in the second half with its powerful running game.
How did the three-quarterback rotation come about? Is that something you see continuing?
MC: It wasn't as effective against the Badgers compared to the Hawkeyes since the element of surprise was gone. Plus, Wisconsin is always a bad matchup for Purdue, which could play 10 quarterbacks and not win the game. Jeff Brohm is trying to generate rushing yards from different sources than from the running back position. Purdue has one scholarship running back right now and he's attempting to find yardage elsewhere. Jack Plummer and Austin Burton rushed for 30 yards against Iowa but only 1 against Wisconsin. I think it continues but the rotation became predictable. Brohm needs to let Plummer and Burton throw more — or at least show the threat.
How special is George Karlaftis? I assume he’s basically a legend at this point as a West Lafayette native.
MC: He was a legend before he arrived on campus since he attended high school two blocks from Purdue's campus. Just a special player and has really thrived this year. I credit new defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who coached at Purdue under Joe Tiller, for bringing more out of Karlaftis. He's fundamentally sound in a lot of areas. He doesn't get called for late hits on quarterbacks because he knows when to release them. His motor is compared to former Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, who is now with the Eagles. His hands are tremendous and he uses them to fight through blocks. His sacks numbers don't jump off the page since he's double- and triple-teamed a lot, but he's impacting the quarterback.
How important is David Bell to what Purdue wants to get done on offense?
MC: Extremely. He's the main go-to player in the passing game. Wisconsin was more physical with him than Iowa and his production dropped off from what he did against the Hawkeyes. Purdue is still going to target him and he knows how to win those 50-50 balls. I'm always mystified why more teams don't try to take him away more than they do. He's a special talent who has done some amazing things during his 2½ seasons.
