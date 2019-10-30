Location: West Lafayette, Indiana.
Coach: Jeff Brohm (third season, 45-29 overall, 15-19 at Purdue).
Record: 2-6, 1-4 Big Ten.
Rankings: Not ranked.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 5
Offensive averages / national rank
Points
23.8 / 100
Total yards
369.9 / 93
Rushing yards
68.6 / 129
Passing yards
301.3 / 18
DEFENSIVE RATING: 4
Defensive averages / national rank
Points
28.6 / 74
Total yards
412.1 / 84
Rushing yards
167.9 / 76
Passing yards
244.3 / 90
SPECIALISTS RATING: 3
Special-teams averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
16.04 / 123
Punt returns
5.58 / 90
Net punting
36.91 / 91
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Purdue can't run the ball, but the Boilers can really throw it. The Boilermakers are 129th of 130 FBS teams in rushing offense, ranking ahead of only 0-8 Akron at less than 69 yards per game. But Purdue is 18th in the country in passing yards per game at 301.3. The only Big Ten team better than Purdue at throwing the ball around? Indiana. And we all remember what the Hoosiers did to the Nebraska secondary last week. If the Boilers can keep quarterback Jack Plummer upright against a defense that has, to put it mildly, struggled to sack the quarterback, the potential is there for another opponent to put up big numbers against the Blackshirts.
2. Nebraska has one road win under head coach Scott Frost, and that was the heart-stopper at Illinois when Nebraska needed Adrian Martinez and Wan'Dale Robinson to go superhuman in the second half, then stop the Illini from driving down the field after missing a field goal that would have provided some cushion. NU's last road victory prior to that one was at Purdue in 2017, when Tanner Lee drove Nebraska down the field and found Stanley Morgan for a touchdown in the closing seconds of a 25-24 win. NU followed that victory by losing four in a row, and giving up 54, 56 and 56 points in each of its last three games.
3. Rondale Moore might play. That prospect alone is enough to make any defense nervous, much less Nebraska's. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander mentioned Moore by name earlier this week despite the outstanding sophomore having missed the last six weeks with a hamstring injury. But Moore keeps edging closer and closer to full health. With Purdue needing to win all of its final four games to get bowl-eligible, do the Boilermakers deploy their diminutive play-maker against a team ripe for the picking? The mere threat of Moore on the field could cause Nebraska to go into this contest with two different defensive plans.
Why you might chill
1. Nebraska is actually playing a team worse than itself at taking care of the ball. Purdue is 122nd nationally in turnover margin, having given the ball away eight more times than its opponent. Nebraska isn't great, or even good, at taking care of the ball. But the Huskers rank 22 spots ahead of the Boilermakers in that stat. Perhaps NU's defense covers up some of its deficiencies by shorting out a couple of Purdue drives with turnovers and getting the ball back to the NU offense.
2. Remember what we talked about in point No. 1 above? Nebraska has struggled to rush the passer, but Purdue has struggled to protect the quarterback. The Boilers allow 2.5 sacks per game, which comes in part from the number of times Purdue throws the ball. But still, 2.5 sacks per game is 2.5 sacks per game. And despite Nebraska's issues in getting to the quarterback, the Huskers still rank a respectable 52nd in the country with 18 total sacks. NU must get pressure on Jack Plummer. The Boilers might afford them the opportunity to do it.
3. Purdue looked horrifically bad against Illinois at home last week. Now, that game was played in a downpour, which put the clamps on the Boilermakers' passing attack, and Illinois has played better football lately. But still, losing 24-6 to the Illini on your home field, while having major breakdowns in each phase of the game (offense, defense, special teams) is still cause for alarm. If the Boilermakers aren't able to shake off the cobwebs from that performance, Nebraska will have an opportunity to seize control early on and put itself in position for win No. 5.
By the numbers
420
Purdue has had two quarterbacks throw for at least 420 yards in a game this season. Elijah Sindelar has games of 509 and 423 yards, and Jack Plummer has a 420-yard game.
11
Either redshirt or true freshmen lead Purdue in 11 statistical categories: rushing yards, passing yards, receptions, receiving yards, total offense, all-purpose yards, tackles for loss, sacks, pass breakups, interceptions and punting.
7.3
Receptions per game by Rondale Moore in the four games before he was injured. His potential return Saturday could play a huge role in the outcome.
Press coverage
Mike Carmin covers Purdue athletics for the Lafayette Journal and Courier.
Any thoughts on the reasoning behind Purdue not releasing a depth chart this week?
Purdue claims it has so many players questionable that it didn't make sense to put one out until the coaching staff knows who's practicing and/or playing later in the week. The school still could've — and probably should've —released one and littered with "or's" to add to the intrigue. Purdue has issued a depth chart each week, and not to put one out at the normal time raises questions, especially when the team is 2-6.
Just how crazy is Purdue’s injury situation right now?
It's not normal. When your No. 1 quarterback (Elijah Sindelar) and No. 1 receiver (Rondale Moore) go out on the same play — about 20 yards from each other in the first quarter against Minnesota on Sept. 28 — that adds to the weirdness of the season. Most of the injuries have been to veteran and key personnel, forcing newcomers to step into roles they're not quite ready to handle yet. Playing a bunch of freshmen should help next year. Nebraska fans should take a close look at the freshmen in this game and remember their names when Purdue visits Memorial Stadium to open up the 2020 season.
What does your gut tell you about Moore’s chances of playing Saturday?
As of Tuesday night, not sure. We didn't see him practice Tuesday in the limited time we were able to watch. It's been about a month since his hamstring injury and we've seen him doing some light workouts after practice — catching balls from the passing machine, etc. The offense misses his play-making skills.
David Bell looks like a good one. What has allowed him to stay mostly consistent, despite all the injuries around him?
He's dealt with his own injuries since the summer — hamstring issues in the offseason and a shoulder injury against TCU — but he hasn't missed a game. Bell is smooth in everything he does — running routes, catching passes and even scoring touchdowns. He never gets too high or too low and his emotions are pretty steady, regardless of the situation, and no moment is too big for him.
How is this team’s morale right now? Do you still feel like it’s in a good spot despite the injuries and the results on the field?
Last week's loss to Illinois brought out some frustrations due to the weather and the inability to move the ball. That was a big game for Purdue if it wanted to stay in bowl contention. Now, the Boilermakers have to win out and that will be a tough task based on the schedule and the health of the team. Plenty of young players are getting a chance, and that has helped keep things moving in the right direction, knowing the experience should help down the line.