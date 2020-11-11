Scouting Penn State: Breaking down the Nittany Lions

Location: State College, Pa.
Coach: James Franklin (7th season, 80-41 overall, 56-26 at Penn State).
Record: 0-3
Rankings: Not ranked.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 4
Averages / national rank
Points
26.3 / 84
Total yards
415.7 / 53
Rushing yards
129.3 / 93
Passing yards
286.3 / 29
DEFENSIVE RATING: 5
Averages / national rank
Points
36.3 / 95
Total yards
380.7 / 45
Rushing yards
124.0 / 31
Passing yards
256.7 / 87
SPECIALISTS RATING: 5
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
16.43 / 102
Punt returns
11.00 / 26
Net punting
39.64 / 51
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Penn State is just as desperate as Nebraska. The coach is under fire, the starting quarterback is struggling, the running game hasn't been good, the defense hasn't been able to get enough stops. Sound familiar? While Nebraska deals with those issues as a team that came into 2020 with low expectations, Penn State does it with the backdrop of being a program some thought would at least push Ohio State in the Big Ten East and be in the mix for a New Year's Six bowl appearance. As much as Scott Frost has talked about his team needing a win, the same could be said for Nebraska's counterparts in State College.
2. There's still talent on that roster. Penn State hasn't forgotten how to play football, it's just not playing it very well right now. And the Nittany Lions have one of the top receivers in the league in Jahan Dotson. From a sheer talent standpoint, Nebraska might not face a better team the rest of the season. Against a Husker team that lets even small mistakes derail drives and games, PSU has the talent to overcome the occasional false start or offside. Now, that talent hasn't translated to the field in 2020. But it's there, and Nebraska is going to have to deal with it.
3. While Penn State's defense is allowing 36 points per game, the Nittany Lions have shown flashes of being more than capable on that side of the ball. Indiana managed just 211 total yards in its overtime win, with only 41 coming on the ground. Maryland got its points and moved the ball through the air, but averaged only 3.5 yards per carry in the running game. For a Nebraska offense that has struggled to run the football outside of its quarterbacks, the Nittany Lions' front seven will be a formidable challenge.
Why you might chill
1. While Penn State might be desperate, the Nittany Lions could also be completely demoralized. The was a preseason top-10 team back when preseason polls came out in August. Then they lost on a stunning, hotly contested finish against Indiana, and were outclassed by Ohio State. Then came a collapse at home against Maryland when PSU trailed 28-7 at halftime and 35-7 after three quarters. There is precious little to play for, and now the Nittany Lions have to travel halfway across the country in the middle of a pandemic to take on a Nebraska team that could throw a bunch of young players with something to prove on the field.
2. Penn State's offense is a mess. Quarterback Sean Clifford looks like he's seeing ghosts every other play. When he's not struggling to hit open receivers, his offensive line is allowing him to get hit. A lot. Clifford has been sacked 13 times in three games, including seven times against Maryland. And with virtually no running game to speak of, even more is being put in Clifford's shoulders to try and move the ball — he threw it a school-record 57 times against the Terrapins, and his 17 rushing attempts in that game were eight more than any other Nittany Lion.
3. Penn State has always struggled with Nebraska, including in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions' only win over the Huskers since NU joined the conference was the 56-44 victory in 2017 that wasn't as close as the final score indicated at the end of the Mike Riley era. The Huskers have won three of the four meetings against PSU as conference foes, and Penn State is 2-5 all-time in Lincoln. The Nittany Lions' last win against Nebraska in Memorial Stadium came in 1981. The only other PSU victory in Lincoln was in 1951.
By the numbers
2006: Penn State coach James Franklin and NU coach Scott Frost were on the same coaching staff at Kansas State in 2006. Franklin was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Frost was a defensive graduate assistant.
1895: Saturday will be the latest home opener for Nebraska since 1895, when NU hosted Kansas on Nov. 16 of that year.
2: This will be just the second time Penn State has visited Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. The teams have played three times in State College in that stretch.
Press coverage
Ben Jones covers Penn State football for statecollege.com
As we all expected, it’s a matchup of two winless teams Saturday. Where is Penn State’s mindset right now?
BJ: There's a bit of shock going through the program, but the good news is that — at least outwardly — this shock isn't coming with finger pointing. No program expects to start 0-3, but given the years both Penn State and Nebraska have had recently, Penn State is probably the team dealing with more emotional distress at the moment. That being said, Penn State has done enough good things to warrant optimism in a general sense and there are enough young players looking to prove themselves that I don't think there is any worry about guys mailing it in. You can say whatever you want about how Penn State has played, but generally speaking this hasn't been a group to give up when times are tough. It just has been a long time since they've been this tough.
How damaging was the Indiana loss to start the season? Obviously Ohio State was going to be tough, but did losing to the Hoosiers the way Penn State did add even more baggage?
BJ: It certainly didn't help. I expected it to be a fairly close game but I was surprised by how Penn State looked for big portions of it. The real issue is that you kind of write Ohio State off as a loss from the outset, but it's a loss that a team like Penn State can recover from. The last three seasons or so Penn State has more or less beaten everyone it should have, so losing to a team that it was favored against put the program behind the eight-ball right out of the gates. In that sense losing to Indiana hurt more than usual because the Buckeyes were right around the corner. It's one thing to be 0-1, it's another to know you're looking right at 0-2 just a week later. Add in the fact that first loss came in the fashion that it did, and everything is amplified emotionally.
Losing the players Penn State did before the season certainly hurts, but how much do PSU’s deficiencies go beyond not having Micah Parsons, Journey Brown, etc.?
BJ: You don't lose a player like Micah Parsons and not feel the impact, but losing Journey Brown and then losing Noah Cain on top of that has really put Penn State's offense on its head. This team went from thinking it had a top-five running back group in the country to playing a bunch of people it never expected to have on the field. Devyn Ford is plenty talented, but he wasn't going into the season expecting to play on his own. Beyond that, Sean Clifford hasn't been great, the line hasn't been consistent and Penn State's defense has been far more porous than anyone expected. Losing all three players really hurt Penn State, but pretty much everyone else has been subpar without them. The irony is Penn State's receivers have been great and that group was supposed to be the weak link. If James Franklin could snap his fingers he'd make Journey Brown healthy and a lot of issues would go away, but unfortunately for him he doesn't have that power.
Jahan Dotson has been a bright spot, and downright ridiculous in some cases so far. Has he exceeded expectations with his play?
BJ: Everyone knew Dotson was going to be the guy for Penn State this year, but nobody really expected him to be playing quite at this level, at least as it pertains to some of the catches he has made. Dotson is a quiet guy, but he leads with his actions and when he speaks, his words carry weight. I didn't think he would be this good, but I'm not surprised that he is playing well simply because he's one of those guys that does things the right way and sports tends to reward those types of players. He has a chance to join Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin as a big-time No. 1 guy at Penn State, but there's work left to be done in this department.
What do Penn State and Sean Clifford need to do to get the quarterback going?
BJ: It really comes down to the run game, I know that's backwards but teams just aren't worried about Penn State on the ground right now, and that makes life harder for a quarterback. He has made nice throws and certainly has missed his fair share of easy ones, but the more he doesn't have to do it all on his own the better off he'll be. Dotson and freshman Parker Washington have been outstanding so far, so Clifford has his options, Penn State just has to give defenses reasons to worry about the ground game. So far that hasn't happened. Beyond that the easier the throws the better if we're talking about getting Clifford's confidence back. Penn State has called a few plays that might work on paper but require difficult throws, meanwhile Maryland scored twice running slants across the middle of field. Winning pandemic football really just means doing the simple things well. The more Penn State can get Clifford into those simple situations, the better he will play. Then build from that.
2020 Husker football schedule: Why each game is must-see TV
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!