Scouting Penn State: Breaking down the Nittany Lions

BJ: It really comes down to the run game, I know that's backwards but teams just aren't worried about Penn State on the ground right now, and that makes life harder for a quarterback. He has made nice throws and certainly has missed his fair share of easy ones, but the more he doesn't have to do it all on his own the better off he'll be. Dotson and freshman Parker Washington have been outstanding so far, so Clifford has his options, Penn State just has to give defenses reasons to worry about the ground game. So far that hasn't happened. Beyond that the easier the throws the better if we're talking about getting Clifford's confidence back. Penn State has called a few plays that might work on paper but require difficult throws, meanwhile Maryland scored twice running slants across the middle of field. Winning pandemic football really just means doing the simple things well. The more Penn State can get Clifford into those simple situations, the better he will play. Then build from that.