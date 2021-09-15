Scouting Oklahoma: Breaking down the Sooners

RA: Extremely important. The quarterback makes Lincoln Riley's offense go and Rattler has been mostly fantastic early in his OU career. He has plenty of talent around him to have one of the best offenses in college football. Last season, his decision-making wasn't always the greatest — he'd force a throw where none needed to be forced, or hold onto a ball instead of throwing it away, or miss an obviously open option. He's definitely cleaned that up this season, though against Tulane there were a couple moments where you started to wonder if he'd really made a big leap forward. I still think he's much better than he was as a redshirt freshman last year but he'll need to show those things to have success against the Cornhuskers' stout defense.

There's obviously been plenty made of Nebraska's efforts to get out of this game earlier this year. How has that been received in Norman, and how much has it been talked about this week?