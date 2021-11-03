Scouting Ohio State: Breaking down the Buckeyes

Location: Columbus, Ohio
Coach: Ryan Day (3rd year, 30-3).
Record: 7-1, 5-0 Big Ten
Rankings: No. 5 AP, No. 5 CFP.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 9
Averages / national rank
Points
47.2 / 1
Total yards
548.1 / 1
Rushing yards
201.9 / 30
Passing yards
346.2 / 6
DEFENSIVE RATING: 7
Averages / national rank
Points
19.2 / 20
Total yards
354.0 / 49
Rushing yards
106.9 / 16
Passing yards
247.1 / 93
SPECIALISTS RATING: 6
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
29.69 / 6
Punt returns
4.86 / 109
Net punting
40.79 / 46
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Come on. It's Ohio State. All you have to do is look at the results in this matchup for most of the years Nebraska has been in the Big Ten to realize what could happen Saturday. This Husker team appears to be better equipped to handle what the Buckeyes will want to do. But there's still plenty of history that says Ohio State might just run away and hide in this one.
2. Ohio State's offense rightly gets the headlines, as it leads the nation in scoring an total offense. But it was the Buckeyes' defense that won the game against Penn State last week — it's an opportunistic unit that has scored six touchdowns this season. And those defensive players have spent the week watching a Nebraska offense that always seems to find a rake to step on. Any mistakes Nebraska's offense makes could become catastrophic very quickly.
3. The Buckeyes had spent the five weeks after the Oregon loss beating up on overmatched competition and perhaps falling into a little bit of complacency. Last week's tight one against Penn State may have served as a good way to snap OSU back to the task at hand — being as impressive as possible over the final month of the season. Two losses won't be good enough to get into the CFP semifinals this year, and the Buckeyes know it. They'll be ready to play Saturday morning.
Why you might chill
1. OSU has shown vulnerability against its best competition. There is the home loss to Oregon, of course, but Minnesota pushed the Buckeyes hard well into the second half of the teams' season opener. OSU's offensive line had seven false-start penalties at home against Penn State, and the Buckeyes struggled to get any kind of run game going.
2. Nebraska is 44th nationally in total defense — seven spots behind Penn State, and 29 spots ahead of Oregon. The Huskers are 26th in scoring defense. This will be one of the better units Ohio State's offense has faced, and the Buckeyes will do it on the road. Can the Blackshirts do enough to rattle quarterback C.J. Stroud's cage, or at least make the nation's best offense trend toward one-dimensional?
3. Maybe, finally, Nebraska will play as if it has nothing to lose. There can be a certain freedom when the burden of expectations is lifted, and right now Ohio State's expectations for this season are miles apart from Nebraska's. The Buckeyes know they can't afford another loss. Nebraska, at 3-6, might as well throw caution to the wind and play with some freedom. Would that be enough to pull an upset? Maybe not, but it wouldn't hurt.
By the numbers
6: Ohio State's defense has scored six touchdowns this season, the most of any school in the country.
23: Ohio State has won 23 consecutive Big Ten games, the longest streak in the league since OSU won 30 in a row from 2013-15.
11: Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff marks the first time Nebraska and OSU will play a day game in Lincoln. The previous three matchups all started at 7 p.m. or later.
Press coverage
Joey Kaufman covers the Buckeyes for The Columbus Dispatch.
To what do you attribute the offensive line’s struggles last week against Penn State? Was it as simple as a step up in competition from the previous few weeks?
JK: The matchup certainly had a lot to do with it. Penn State’s defense is among the best in the nation and several levels above the teams the Buckeyes had faced in previous weeks during a soft spot in their schedule. Of those units, only Rutgers, which hosted Ohio State in Week 5, has a defense ranked in the top 50 for overall efficiency, using Football Outsiders’ FEI metric. The Nittany Lions were capable of matching the Buckeyes in the trenches.
How important was it for OSU to have the defense step up and play a big role in winning that game?
JK: As Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said in his postgame news conference, the defense won the game. Especially turnovers. When defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith sacked Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the second quarter, they knocked the ball out of his grasp, and it was scooped up by defensive tackle Jerron Cage, who returned it for a touchdown. Cameron Brown's interception in the fourth quarter also positioned the Buckeyes at the Nittany Lions' 28-yard line, where they would kick a field goal. Those takeaways made the difference in a narrow nine-point win. Though Ohio State’s defense is still a work in progress and can give up chunks of yardage, it’s remained disruptive. It's forced the second-most turnovers in the Big Ten this season with 14 and turned six of them into scores.
How much will that defense miss Steele Chambers in the first half Saturday after his targeting ejection against Penn State?
JK: Despite only switching from running back this past summer, Chambers has been the Buckeyes’ highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus. He’s often flying around and is aggressive. This defense might not have a game-changing linebacker, but Chambers has looked like he has the potential to be one. Soon after rotating in on Penn State’s third offensive series, he got in the backfield and hurried Clifford outside of the pocket, leading to an incompletion. So, they’ll miss him, but Chambers has also only been in a reserve role and received more limited snaps than starters such as Tommy Eichenberg and Teradja Mitchell.
Nebraska’s coaches and players this week have talked about the development of TreVeyon Henderson and C.J. Stroud since the beginning of the year. How far have those two come in your eyes?
JK: Both Henderson and Stroud have progressed, but they were also quite good from Week 1 and immediate difference-makers. If there’s improvement that’s been most noticeable, it might just be Stroud’s health. He’s looked more decisive and confident as a passer since he sat out a week in late September to rest his sore right throwing shoulder. The results show as much. In four games in October, he threw 15 touchdowns without an interception. He’s gone 131 consecutive passes without a pick.
Is there any sense that Ohio State needs to have a couple of statement/send-a-message type games now that the College Football Playoff rankings are out? Or do the Buckeyes feel pretty good about where they are if they just continue to take care of business?
JK: Day wasn’t sweating style points in the aftermath of the win over Penn State. He compared Ohio State’s season to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Survive and advance. “It’s one-game seasons, it’s March Madness,” he added. “You win, you survive, you move on.” That feeling isn’t going to change with the Buckeyes at No. 5 in the initial playoff rankings and looking like a near-lock to make the four-team field as long as they win out.
