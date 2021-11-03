Scouting Ohio State: Breaking down the Buckeyes

23: Ohio State has won 23 consecutive Big Ten games, the longest streak in the league since OSU won 30 in a row from 2013-15.

11: Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff marks the first time Nebraska and OSU will play a day game in Lincoln. The previous three matchups all started at 7 p.m. or later.

Press coverage

Joey Kaufman covers the Buckeyes for The Columbus Dispatch.

To what do you attribute the offensive line’s struggles last week against Penn State? Was it as simple as a step up in competition from the previous few weeks?

JK: The matchup certainly had a lot to do with it. Penn State’s defense is among the best in the nation and several levels above the teams the Buckeyes had faced in previous weeks during a soft spot in their schedule. Of those units, only Rutgers, which hosted Ohio State in Week 5, has a defense ranked in the top 50 for overall efficiency, using Football Outsiders’ FEI metric. The Nittany Lions were capable of matching the Buckeyes in the trenches.

How important was it for OSU to have the defense step up and play a big role in winning that game?