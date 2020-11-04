Scouting Northwestern: Breaking down the Wildcats

Location: Evanston, Ill.
Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (15th season, 101-79 overall, 101-79 at Northwestern).
Record: 2-0
Rankings: Not ranked.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 6
Averages / national rank
Points
32.0 / 38
Total yards
405.0 / 50
Rushing yards
234.0 / 10
Passing yards
171.0 / 87
DEFENSIVE RATING: 9
Averages / national rank
Points
11.5 / 5
Total yards
250.0 / 3
Rushing yards
70.5 / 2
Passing yards
179.5 / 14
SPECIALISTS RATING: 4
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
18.00 / 73
Punt returns
-3.50 / 103
Net punting
38.00 / 61
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Northwestern's defense, always tough, has taken it to another level through two games. Zero points allowed in the second half, one passing touchdown allowed in two games, a Big Ten-best six interceptions. It's a small sample size, but through two games the Wildcats are second nationally in rushing yards allowed, 14th nationally in passing yards allowed, third in total yards allowed and fifth in points allowed. Can Nebraska stay patient on offense if the Wildcats put together a few stops?
2. Part of the reason for those gaudy defensive statistics? Northwestern's offense has kept the opposing offense on the sideline. Northwestern leads the league in rushing at 234 yards per game, 22.5 more than second-place Ohio State. The Wildcats' 113 total carries are 20 more than anyone else in the league. Even down 17-0 to Iowa, Northwestern stuck with the ground game, throwing 18 total passes in a 21-20 win. Nebraska did OK against the run vs. Ohio State. The Huskers will have to be better against Northwestern.
3. No matter who the main characters are, this game is almost always close. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the average score in nine games between the teams is 27-24. Seven of the nine meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less; six have been decided by three or fewer points. Last year's game was decided on a last-second field goal. The two years before that saw Northwestern win in overtime. That includes the last time NU visited Evanston in 2018 when the Wildcats used a 99-yard drive to tie the game at the end of regulation.
Why you might chill
1. Nebraska's going to be fired up. There isn't a team in the Big Ten more hungry to play a game right now after the Huskers saw last week's game against Wisconsin get canceled, followed by an attempt to line up a replacement game get nixed by the league, followed by another round of national media taking shots at NU for wanting to play football. Scott Frost on Monday sounded like a coach fed up with the stops and starts of what he called a "broken" season, and you have to imagine his players feel the same. Now comes a chance to make a statement against a team quickly gaining steam as a Big Ten West favorite.
2. The Huskers should have won the last time they were in Evanston. We already recounted that 99-yard drive in 2018 that got Northwestern to overtime, where the Wildcats kicked a winning field goal. That came after the Huskers had leads of 28-14 and 31-21 in the final period. Nebraska held Northwestern to 32 yards rushing, gave up a fumble return for a touchdown, and led the entire second half until Northwestern's tying score. It was the first time NU lost in Evanston since joining the Big Ten, and dropped the Huskers to 0-6 in Scott Frost's first season.
3. Nebraska's rested. Like, really rested. Save for Jack Stoll's leg injury, the Huskers came through the Ohio State game mostly unscathed. Sure, Frost would have rather played a game, but the extra time to prepare could turn out to be beneficial, especially with every NCAA athletics program getting Election Day off. Meanwhile Northwestern is coming off a tough, physical game on the road at Iowa in which the Wildcats had to rally from a 17-0 first-quarter deficit to win by one point. If it's close, like so many games in this series have been, maybe that little bit of extra rest and preparation benefits the NU wearing red and white.
By the numbers
101: Pat Fitzgerald picked up his 101st win as Northwestern's head coach last week. No other coach in the program's nearly 140-year history has more than 49 with the school.
1995: The last time Nebraska opened a season with consecutive road games was 1995 (at Oklahoma State, and at Michigan State). Things turned out OK for the Huskers that year.
3: All three of Northwestern's touchdowns against Iowa came on third down. Can Nebraska's defense get off the field when it has the chance?
Press coverage
Select quotes from Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's news conference earlier this week.
On Nebraska's offense:
PF: Very explosive on offense, running a really awesome two-quarterback system. They play with tempo, they attack you schematically with formations and shifts and motions, and then they do a great job from a talent standpoint. They’re incredibly talented. I was really impressed with their offensive line. I know it maybe wasn’t indicative in the score, but I thought they were really physical in the game against Ohio State.
On juggling the practice schedule with getting Tuesday off for Election Day:
PF: Obviously a little bit of a change in schedule for us. We got back pretty late Saturday night, and we went right away to work. Busy couple days (Sunday) and (Monday) morning for our GAs (grad assistants) and QCs (quality control coaches), and I’m proud of the job they did getting everything ready. We ended up putting the Iowa game to bed last night and taking our Monday and putting it on Sunday night. So we had a workout last night and took our Tuesday practice to (Monday).
On developing the mental side of his team after going 3-9 in 2019:
PF: I think first of all credit goes to our players. Last year was a really sour taste in our mouth, and we all owned it, then we looked at ourselves individually and at ourselves collectively, and talked about not having it be the same thing ever again. The credit goes especially to our older players. They came into the offseason and attacked it, and wanted to work to restore the pride that these guys have and that they’ve earned. And that’s what it takes. You’ve got to go out and earn it in the arena. There’s been a lot of stuff that’s happened, and we’ve responded to it.
On his message to his team on how to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak after what happened at Wisconsin:
PF: It’s been one day at a time. One social interaction at a time. And do everything you can. Like I’ve said since Day 1, wearing these (masks) washing these (hands), and staying socially distant. And it’s on all of us — our equipment staff, our athletic training staff, our strength staff, our support staff, our coaches, our players, our families, the significant others in our lives. Everybody’s got a role in this that we’re working really hard to just make the best choices we possibly can.
On if facing Nebraska is different than facing a team coming off a normal bye with the Huskers having played only one game:
PF: Yeah, I think it’s a big advantage for Nebraska. They had a week off to rest up, they had a chance to watch us play. We were in a four-quarter war, and a really physical game. And you can just see the whole program here, we’ve got to get recovered. And that’s the whole staff, too. I think it’s a huge advantage for them. I know they would have much rather played last week. I don’t think that’s hidden in any way, shape or form. But it’s a fluid situation for all of us, and we’ve got to worry about our recovery, and we’ve got to get ourselves rested up.
What the Husker assistants are saying leading up to Northwestern
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
