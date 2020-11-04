Scouting Northwestern: Breaking down the Wildcats

3. No matter who the main characters are, this game is almost always close. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the average score in nine games between the teams is 27-24. Seven of the nine meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less; six have been decided by three or fewer points. Last year's game was decided on a last-second field goal. The two years before that saw Northwestern win in overtime. That includes the last time NU visited Evanston in 2018 when the Wildcats used a 99-yard drive to tie the game at the end of regulation.

Why you might chill

1. Nebraska's going to be fired up. There isn't a team in the Big Ten more hungry to play a game right now after the Huskers saw last week's game against Wisconsin get canceled, followed by an attempt to line up a replacement game get nixed by the league, followed by another round of national media taking shots at NU for wanting to play football. Scott Frost on Monday sounded like a coach fed up with the stops and starts of what he called a "broken" season, and you have to imagine his players feel the same. Now comes a chance to make a statement against a team quickly gaining steam as a Big Ten West favorite.