Scouting Northwestern: Breaking down the Wildcats

From your point of view, what is the biggest issue plaguing Northwestern’s offense right now?

LV: Well, the quarterback situation isn’t quite settled yet. I think everyone is hopeful that Hilinski is the answer, but we haven’t seen evidence of that as of yet, at least while he’s been wearing purple. You can bet that Nebraska’s defense will be focused on stopping Northwestern’s ground game and putting the game squarely on Hilinski’s shoulders. We’ll see how he responds and whether he can make the type of plays that can win a game.

But the biggest issue, to me, is the offensive line, particularly the interior. The Wildcats have had to shuffle personnel a couple times already. Starting guard Josh Priebe missed the Duke game, and then center and captain Sam Gerak was out against Ohio. But they’ve had problems in pass protection all season, and that’s going to be magnified now that they have a quarterback who’s not as mobile as the guys they’ve had in the past.

The Wildcats’ defense hasn’t been its elite self through four games. What’s plagued that unit so far?