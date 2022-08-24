Scouting Northwestern: Breaking down the Wildcats

How well do you know the Wildcats? Here's your scouting report from Jordan McAlpine.

Location: Evanston, Ill.

Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (17th season, 109-90).

Record: 0-0 (3-9 overall, 1-8 Big Ten in 2021).

Rankings: None.

OFFENSIVE RATING: 5

Averages per game / national rank (from 2021)

Points

16.6 / 125

Total yards

321.6 / 116

Rushing yards

144.2 / 82

Passing yards

177.3 / 111

DEFENSIVE RATING: 4

Averages per game / national rank (from 2021)

Points

29 / 89

Total yards

429.5 / 101

Rushing yards

213 / 119

Passing yards

216.5 / 46

SPECIALISTS RATING: 4

Averages / national rank (from 2021)

Kickoff returns

15.1 / 127

Punt returns

15 / 7

Net punting

37.4 / 97

Why you may need Rolaids

1. It’s Nebraska vs. Northwestern — a series that likely hasn’t done many favors for the blood pressure of some Nebraska fans. There’s seemingly been a blueprint for teams playing Nebraska — keep the game close and let Big Red shoot itself in the foot late — as evidenced by last season’s eight one-score losses. And speaking of one-score games, four of the past five and eight of 11 overall between these two teams have been decided by exactly that. Northwestern is 5-3 in those games. Mistakes have especially proven costly between these two and it typically hasn’t been pretty for those in red (2018 and 2020 losses in Evanston). If it’s close come crunch time, buckle up.

2. On the flip side, Pat Fitzgerald’s squad has developed a reputation for playing a disciplined and consistent brand of football over the last decade. It’s a team that simply doesn’t beat itself. Although 3-9 doesn’t look intimidating on paper, it’s still a program that has won the Big Ten West two of the last four years. Nebraska can’t afford any additional mistakes Saturday.

3. Three words many Nebraska fans are passionate about: Run the ball. Peter Skoronski is one of the best linemen in the country and leads the Northwestern rushing attack up front. Evan Hull, who finished sixth in the Big Ten last season with 1,009 rushing yards, and Cam Porter, who landed on the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list before suffering an ACL injury, are both back. And if Erik Chinander’s defense is unable to slow the Wildcats' run game, watch out.

Why you might chill

1. The Wildcats are coming off a 3-9 season and Northwestern was tabbed last in the West in this year's Big Ten preseason poll. The good news for Nebraska fans? Most of that 2021 group is back. Northwestern’s offense ranked near the bottom of the conference in nearly every category last season and the Wildcats scored 14 or fewer points in seven of their final eight games. Nebraska’s experienced defense could be a big factor in this one and help seize some early momentum.

2. Although the same could be said about the Nebraska sideline, there’s quite the unknown with the transfers Northwestern has added. Especially on defense. The Wildcats allowed 348 points last season — including 56 to Nebraska — under first-year coordinator Jim O’Neil, ranking 12th in the Big Ten. Northwestern’s defense has added multiple transfers, especially up front alongside Adetomiwa Adebawore. But there are questions surrounding how improved that unit will be as a whole.

3. If history is any indication, season openers have typically been kind to Nebraska. The Huskers have won 98 of their 132 season openers (98-29-5) and are 14-1 all-time in the month of August. The lone loss came last August at Illinois — a game that was initially slated to be played in Dublin. But the Huskers have used that game as a learning lesson. Northwestern has dropped two of its last three season openers and four of its last six conference openers.

By the numbers

56: Nebraska put up 56 points against the Wildcats last October in Lincoln — an anomaly between the two schools in Big Ten play. Eight of the 11 conference matchups have been decided by one score and six of them by three or fewer points. Northwestern has allowed 50 or more points just four times since 2007. By comparison, Nebraska allowed more than 50 points four times during the 2017 season alone and 15 times overall in the last 15 years.

15: Northwestern averaged 15 yards on punt returns last season, which ranked second in the Big Ten and seventh in the country. Conversely, Nebraska’s punt return defense was one of several glaring holes on special teams. Nebraska finished at the bottom of the conference in punt return defense in 2021. In a series that has typically been closely contested, special teams could be a deciding factor.

6: The Wildcats dropped six straight games to close out the 2021 season and desperately want the losing skid to stop here. Six is also the number of wins Northwestern has against Nebraska all-time, its first coming in 1931. Nebraska leads the all-time series 9-6, and the Huskers are 6-5 against the Wildcats in Big Ten play.

Press coverage

Select quotes from Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald. Plus, more from Husker players.

Pat Fitzgerald on the impact of Northwestern's transfers: “The culture of our locker room is the most important thing and that right fit is the right thing. We feel like we’ve hit some grand slams here with this year’s class.”

Fitzgerald on having both Cam Porter and Evan Hull at running back: “It’s great to have Cam back. He’s been great in training camp, and now as we’ve rolled into game week he’s been the Cam that we all know. It’s great to have those two guys, him and Evan — I go back to my time when I played in this league. The teams that had fresh running backs, it just seemed like you kept getting hit with new waves after new waves.”

Fitzgerald on his team’s ability to bounce back after a 3-9 season: “Coming into spring ball, we looked like a different squad. I was here all but about a couple days this summer and the way that we went through the summer workouts, I felt like we had our squad back. The solid trajectory we’ve been on here over the last 10-12 years, there’s been a couple hiccups, and some extenuating circumstances during a couple of those years. But I feel like we’ve kind of got our edge back and who we are and our identity back. Now we’re going to face adversity for the first time here in Dublin.”

Nebraska DB Quinton Newsome on Northwestern’s offense: “These guys are very good at what they do. They’re very smart, they know exactly what they want to do against certain coverages and certain things we’re doing. So we’ve just got to be prepared and locked-in.”