Location: Evanston, Illinois.
Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (97-73, 14th season).
Record: 1-3, 0-2 Big Ten.
Rankings: Not ranked.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 1
Offensive averages / national rank
Points
15.5 / 128
Total yards
292.8 / 126
Rushing yards
151.3 / 77
Passing yards
141.5 / 121
DEFENSIVE RATING: 8
Defensive averages / national rank
Points
21.5 / 43
Total yards
318.8 / 31
Rushing yards
145.3 / 60
Passing yards
173.5 / 18
SPECIALISTS RATING: 6
Special-teams averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
22.5 / 44
Punt returns
10.2 / 46
Net punting
37.0 / 84
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters talks about the team's wide receiver situation and the Northwestern defense on Oct. 2, 2019.
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Northwestern owns Nebraska in Lincoln. Who would have thought that when the Huskers joined the league? The Wildcats have won two straight games in Memorial Stadium, and it would be three had Jordan Westerkamp not caught a tipped Hail Mary in 2013. That remains Nebraska's only home win over the Wildcats since the Huskers joined the Big Ten
2. That Northwestern defense can really play. It isn't flashy, but it's a fundamentally sound unit that forces opponents to march down the field. The Wildcats held Wisconsin to just 130 rushing and 243 total yards last week, one week after the Badgers walked all over Michigan. That's big trouble for a Nebraska offense that has had no issues hurting itself with mistakes.
3. Nebraska's players and coaches have said all the right things this week, but you wonder if there's at least a little bit of doubt after the way Ohio State handled its business in Lincoln. This game is hugely important for both teams, and not just in the Big Ten West hierarchy. Each program could use the victory to bolster its bowl chances. And for Nebraska, it represents another opportunity to come through in an important matchup — something that hasn't happened much, if at all, in recent years.
Why you might chill
1. There isn't a worse offense in the nation than Northwestern's. That's among all schools, not just Power Five outfits. The Wildcats' quarterbacks have been almost comically ineffective, ranking last in the country in passing efficiency, and Northwestern's running game, while solid, isn't strong enough to make up for that deficiency. Throw in the fact that a normally fundamentally sound unit is among the worst in the nation at turning the ball over (11 giveaways in four games), and you've got a recipe for disaster.
2. Nebraska is back to punching in its own weight class. Ohio State was always going to be a different animal, a fact no one shied away from last week. Northwestern represents the first of four consecutive opponents — Minnesota, Indiana and Purdue are the others — that represent a chance for the Huskers to right the ship and build momentum for the end of the season.
3. Even though it's just a third of the way into the season, Northwestern is already feeling some wear and tear. The Wildcats have gone through the meat grinder of playing the Wisconsin and Michigan State defenses, and traveled to California to face a physical Stanford squad. Nebraska might not be able to match those teams' physicality, but NU's speed on both sides of the ball could stress a couple of bruised units.
Steve Sipple and Parker Gabriel share insights from Nebraska offensive coaches on wide receivers and Northwestern's defense on Oct. 2, 2019.
By the numbers
6
Six of the teams' eight Big Ten meetings have been decided by one score, and the road team has won six of those games.
1-3
Northwestern is off to a 1-3 start for the second year in a row. Last season the Wildcats won seven of their final eight regular-season games to win the Big Ten West.
10
Star linebacker Paddy Fisher is the country's active leader in forced fumbles, with 10.
Press coverage
Louie Vaccher covers Northwestern football for the Wildcat Report.
What has caused Northwestern’s offense more trouble: itself, or the good opposing defenses it has played?
It’s been a little bit of both. Actually, check that: It’s been a lot of both. But I would say that the Wildcats have hurt themselves more than the other defenses have. At least that’s what head coach Pat Fitzgerald keeps saying. He mentions “self-inflicted wounds” at least once per press conference, it seems.
Look at the Wisconsin game last week. Northwestern’s offensive line had problems picking up blitzes off the edge and the Badgers sacked the quarterback five times. Oftentimes, they had a defensive back getting a free run at the QB due to miscommunication up front. They gave up a pick six and also a fumble recovery for a touchdown, when Hunter Johnson got hit on one of those aforementioned safety blitzes. So the Wildcats gave Wisconsin 14 points, the Badgers scored just 10 and NU lost by 9. You just can’t give opponents two touchdowns, especially on the road, and expect to win. The Wildcats have also been flagged for penalties quite a few times this season after leading the nation in fewest penalties a year ago (just 40 in 13 games). The Wildcats just don’t have the type of offense that can easily overcome negative plays that put them behind the chains.
Northwestern’s has faced two of the best defenses in the nation the last two weeks, but, in my opinion, they are still their own worst enemy.
What is the most glaring issue for the Wildcats on the offensive side of the ball? What needs to get fixed first?
When you’re scoring 15.5 points per game, there are many issues, but the primary culprit is a practically nonexistent passing game that ranks 121st in the nation in yards and 130th (dead last) in passing efficiency. While most people are focused on Johnson’s erratic play, the reality is that it’s more than just the quarterback at fault. There are a variety of factors involved. The offensive line hasn’t done a very good job protecting him, as I mentioned. Wide receivers haven’t been able to get much separation, so teams aren’t afraid to play man coverage on the outside and drop safeties into the box to stop the run. Northwestern hasn’t thrown the long ball very often, in part because the line can’t protect for that long and receivers can’t break open. It’s a vicious cycle.
I think the offensive line has to improve first because their play impacts everything they do. But Johnson has to be much better, too. He looks indecisive and hesitant, and he’s been inaccurate, even on short throws. It’s as if he’s thinking too much and trying to make the perfect throw instead of just gripping it and ripping it. Fitzgerald thinks Johnson may be trying to do too much. Offensive coordinator Mick McCall told me that Johnson is not trusting his eyes and being decisive with the ball. He has shown a few flashes of the quarterback fans were expecting, but he’s been erratic and ineffective, completing less than 50% of his passes, with one touchdown, four interceptions and a yards per attempt of 4.1 yards.
Even in a loss, was Northwestern able to take some positives away from the Wisconsin game? If so, what?
I think so. First of all, the defense played its best game of the season. As bad as Northwestern’s offense was, the Wildcats actually outgained the Badgers 255 to 243. Wisconsin managed just 130 yards on the ground, less than half of its average coming into the game. Most importantly, the defense only allowed 10 points to a Badger offense that lit up Michigan the week before.
I also think that Northwestern’s offense got into a rhythm for the first time this season near the end of the game, when Aidan Smith was at quarterback after Johnson left the game with a knee injury (we’ll learn about Johnson’s status on Thursday, but Fitzgerald said the QB was “running around” at practice on Monday). They scored two touchdowns in the last 10 minutes, which is as many as they had in eight previous quarters against Power Five opponents Stanford and Michigan State. The Wildcats opened up the playbook a little bit because they were down three scores, and they were able to move the ball. Yes, the fact that Wisconsin was playing more of a prevent defense with a big lead helped immensely, but it’s baby steps with this offense.
On the other side of the ball, the defense has been as advertised. What’s the key to that unit’s success?
It all starts with the front seven for Northwestern. Joe Gaziano is an All-Big Ten talent at defensive end, one of those rare players who is big and strong enough to anchor the edge against the run as well as get after quarterbacks. The leader of the unit is middle linebacker Paddy Fisher, a tackling machine who, at 245 pounds, is stout between the tackles, but also has the smarts and enough speed to go sideline-to-sideline. In the back half, the strength is at the safety position, where the Wildcats boast JR Pace, a ball-hawking center fielder, and Travis Whillock, who leads the team in tackles after racking up 13 against Wisconsin last week.
The Wildcats won’t wow you with their superior athletes, like the Ohio State unit that strangled the Huskers last week. They are more of a bend-but-don’t break kind of unit. They are very fundamentally sound, they keep everything in front of them and they make tackles. In short, they make you earn everything you get.
It’s always close when these teams play in Lincoln. What in your mind would give Northwestern an edge should it come down to the wire again?
For my money, this has been the most entertaining series in the Big Ten. Six of their eight games have been decided by one score and the last two went to overtime. Plus, road teams are 6-2 in these matchups. Go figure.
If it comes down to the wire, Northwestern’s edge is that winning close games is in its DNA. Very few teams win more tight games or make fewer mistakes to lose them than the Wildcats. They are 9-2 in one-score games over the last two years and 44-27 (.721) in Fitzgerald’s career. The Wildcats have also won five straight overtime games, dating back to 2014 — and Nebraska was on the losing end of two of them. With their disciplined, fundamentally sound play, Northwestern seems to be built for winning games in crunch time.
My question for Saturday is whether the Wildcats’ offense will be able to score enough points to keep them within striking distance late in the game.