Scouting Minnesota: Breaking down the Golden Gophers

MR: Hard to say. Again, Fleck programs are all about the culture, and with that comes the messaging. So he drills it into his team that each season is its own entity, and one can’t expect to be good just from last year’s results, and vice versa. So everything the coaches and players will publicly say is that. This hasn’t been the year they wanted, but they take it one day at a time, insert another cliché. And hey, if that helps them all keep a level head, who am I to judge? But I will also say that they are all human beings, and as a fellow human being, I can tell you it’s been hard. It’s hard to have such high expectations come crashing down, especially because of things outside of their control. But there’s also a healthy understanding that this year isn’t the end all, be all. Everyone has their eligibility restored and could come back for a (hopefully) more normal season next year. And maybe all the drama from 2020 will make them that much stronger. I assume their attitude is much like the rest of us: Let’s just get through this year.