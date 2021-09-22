Scouting Michigan State: Breaking down the Spartans

MC: For the first time since maybe Jeremy Langford in 2013-14, the Spartans have a back with some vision. Too often the past few years, when the line did create holes, they were missed. Not by Walker. His vision and ability to cut the ball back are outstanding, and when you combine his toughness and speed, he becomes remarkably difficult to tackle. The bigger question is, what in the heck were they thinking at Wake Forest?

How much has Walker’s success played into the strong start for Thorne?

MC: I think it has been critical. Look, Thorne is a cool customer, especially for a guy that had started one game coming into the season. But let’s be honest, if teams didn’t have to be concerned with Walker and the running game, would life be so easy for Thorne? Not likely. I’m not saying he’d be playing poorly and turning the ball over, but for a fairly new starter, things could not be falling into place any better when it comes to having some balance on offense.

With the momentum the Spartans have, what kind of atmosphere are you expecting Saturday night?